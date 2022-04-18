She was disfigured: Without exclusivity on Televisa and banned from TV Azteca, villain reappears after surgeries

Mexico City.- a famous soap opera villainwho does not have exclusivity in Televisa and even finished vetoed from Aztec TV a few years ago, he reappeared and showed the results of his most recent plastic surgery.

This is the controversial Venezuelan artist Gabriela spanicwho made his debut in Mexico in 1998 when he performed the usurper for the San Ángel television station, a melodrama that launched her to international fame and consolidated her as one of the most hated villains.

After doing other melodramas like Intrusive Y I am your masterthe also former beauty queen changed to Aztec TV in 2011, but nothing turned out as expected.

Spanic ended up in a lawsuit with the Ajusco company because in 2016 he sued them for alleged breach of contract, assuring that they took away the exclusivity contract when he still had a pending project to do.

Gaby was banned from this television station and unfortunately from Televisa as well because they did not allow her to return to work with them soon due to this high treason.

However, now Spanic has already returned to work in the company of Emilio Azcárraga first in the soap opera If they let us and now in Warrior heart.

However, now the Venezuelan gave something to talk about but not because of her acting work but because of the results of her most recent plastic surgery.

It turns out that last December Gabriela visited the surgeon again and together they explained that they would do a waist reduction and they would also lift her buttocks and touch up her breast augmentation.

On her most recent visit to the beach, the actress showed off the results of this intervention and left all her fans speechless because she looks gorgeous.

