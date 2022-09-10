she was even the girlfriend of a model

Few remember the love life of Angelina Jolie before brad pitt and it is that both formed a solid and media relationship, in which they even had 6 children.

The couple separated in 2016 amid accusations of domestic abuse and the actor’s alcohol problems, which caused the artist to dedicate herself fully to motherhood, leaving little space available for new loves.

However, this was not always like that, since in her youth she was known for having several romances in Hollywood.

All couples of Angelina Jolie

Before dating Brad Pitt, Angelina was married twice. The first of them was the actor Jonny Lee Miller, whom he met on the set of Hackers.

divinity states that their relationship was intense and an infinity of feelings were mixed, some very toxic. They started in 1996 and by 1999 the love had ended.

After this break, the actress recovered the illusion together with Billy Bob Thornton in the year 2000. The protagonist of Lara Croft experienced this love affair with the same frenzy and once again said “I do”.

But their manifestations of love did not stop there, since he also got a tattoo with his name on his arm. After three years the relationship failed and both decided to go their separate ways.

Before being with them, in the mid-1990s, he began a courtship with model Jenny Shimizu, but it lasted only a short time.

“I would have married her if I hadn’t met my first husband. I fell in love with her the moment I saw her. We had lots of fun”, — said the also film director in an interview.

Months later it seemed that Cupid had shot the ultimate after Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt met on the set of ‘Mr & Mrs Smith’ in 2004.

They spent 10 years together and six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and the twins Knox and Vivienne. They were also married in a simple ceremony.

After his separation, he has been associated with various names such as Jared Leto, Ralph Fenes, Mick Jagger, Ethan Hawke Y The Weeknd, without confirming any kind of romantic interest.