“She was friends with Kendall and Kylie Jenner”

To the GF Vip Party, online broadcast conducted by Gaia Zorzi and Giulia Salemi, the mother of competitor Soleil Sorgé, Wendy Kay, spoke of his daughter and some goodies that concern her. It hasn’t been long since the two saw each other for the last time: in fact, in last week’s episode, Wendy surprised Soleil entering the house. A touching moment between mother and daughter full of tears and hugs from a distance since the Sorgè was in Freeze.

From the very first episodes Soleil has talked about how much she and her mother have always been united by a deep relationship, so much to share together even a television experience like that of Beijing Express. The mother-daughter duo almost reached the final, eliminated shortly before. Following the elimination, back in Italy Soleil told in a Q&A with fans about the experience and how it had brought her further closer to her mother, particularly when, during her stay, they discovered that the latter had a lump in the otherwise.

Soleil Sorge, Big Brother Vip 6 – Photo: Endemol Shine Italy press office

Devastating news, especially since Wendy had already beaten cancer twice. After the experience, the two no longer participated as a couple in other programs, while Soleil alone did. Despite this Wendy’s support however, it is very strong: in every possible moment, the woman assiduously follows her daughter from home, infusing her with her love at a distance.

Soleil Mum rises: “The Kardashians live near me”

Just during an intervention a GF Vip Party, following some reflections on her daughter’s journey on the program, Wendy shared some succulent details about their life in America. It all started with Giulia’s confession about a trip to the United States, with the hope of getting to know the clan Jenner-Kardashian. To this statement Wendy replied that she already knows them: “The Kardashians live near me! I have them all close to home, they all live 10 minutes from my house. I see them normally. I’m sure Soleil told you that the last two, Kendall and Kylie, who are your age, came to Soleil’s parties at home. Didn’t he ever tell you? If there are any photos? I should ask Soleil or his friends, but the Kardashians were very different at the time, the same eyes but different lips! ”. News that no one expected.

Soleil Gf Vip
Photo: Endemol Shine Italia Press Office

