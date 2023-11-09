Instagram

Spill the tea.

Fans first met Bachelor Nation star Carly Waddell on Season 19 of “The Bachelor,” and she returned to our screens for Seasons 2 and 3 of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

Bachelor Nation knows that Carly is a very talented singer and has released her own music, but before releasing her own music and even before her time on the Bachelor Nation show, she attended NYU’s Tisch School of Participated in Arts.

This week on fellow Bachelor Nation star Jason Tartick’s podcast, Carly talked about her time at NYU and her experience with very famous classmate Lady Gaga.

Carly recalled that while she and all the other students were eating lunch in the dance studio, Gaga would sit at the piano every day and play songs from the musical “Wicked” and sing at the top of her lungs.

And while Carly sometimes found Gaga’s over-the-top antics annoying, there was no denying her talent from an early age.

Carly said, “She started making her own music before she worked in musical theater, and when she performed at the NYU talent show, she would sing her own songs, and I said, ‘You debate. Can’t, that girl ‘It’s really good.’ She was good at everything, but she was even better at her own thing. “She was singing her tunes on the piano.”

The Bachelor Nation star also shared that Gaga had extreme style in college, wearing tight leotards and dresses that were “extra” for class.

In fact, both Carly and Lady Gaga dropped out of the show at the same time, with Gaga moving on to pursue her own highly successful music career.

Carly said, “I don’t know what she did, but she’s a genius,” and admitted that she wasn’t Gaga’s biggest fan when they were in school together, but now her talent is “so much better than other people.” “above” their class.