She was just 14 when she made her film debut: can you recognize the actress?

She was only 14 when she made her film debut: here she is on the set of the famous film, do you recognize the actress?

In this shot taken from a scene of a famous film we see the beloved actress. He was just 14 when he made his film debut. Today, he is a real star, famous all over the world. But much earlier, she had been noticed and chosen to appear in a TV commercial, as a model.

At the age of 7, after this first experience, he began taking acting lessons. And a few years later, she enters the world of cinema, playing the role of a teenager who is experiencing her first emotional crises, when her sister gets engaged. In this photo the actress was very young, a teenager in her first experiences. By observing carefully, can you recognize it? Can you tell us who he is?

The girl in the photo we showed you was a teenager then, but today, she is a beloved and appreciated actress all over the world. The photo takes you back to a scene from a famous film, when the star made his debut in the cinema.

She was just 14 when she joined the cast of the film The man on the moon, playing the role of a teenager who experiences the first sentimental and family crises after her sister gets engaged. But in the same year he starred in his first television movie, Wild flower. 14 years and already a star, just like today, only 30 years have passed since then. The actress was very young, but today she is a very talented and beautiful woman and professional. Did you recognize it? Well, is Reese Witherspoon, the protagonist of the photo.

Basically, the star hasn’t changed. It still shines today, as it did 30 years ago, when it played its first role in the film Man on the moon, in 1991. Reese, in addition to being a great actress, is also a film and television producer and an entrepreneur. So many films that have led to success, how can we forget Election, The revenge of blondes, A career blonde, All the fault of love and many others.