“She was just a college girl.” The TV presenter who played down in the studio is suspended

He apologizes, the most famous molester in Italy. He would have gladly done without all this popularity. But it was the cameras that nailed him who immortalized his unspeakable gesture, live, after the derby lost by his Fiorentina in Empoli last Saturday: the grin on his face, a spit on his hand (“it was just a cough”, he will say) the same one that he then prints on the backside of Greta Beccaglia, correspondent of the Toscana TV broadcaster, who was probing opinions among the fans after the match. Meanwhile, the journalist Giorgio Micheletti, who was in the studio during the connection, was suspended from running.

Greta Beccaglia molested live, fan investigated for sexual violence. A Daspo is also on the way

THE COMPLAINT

The Tuscan journalist who denounced the author of the very serious gesture was live. The police, thanks to the images, recognized it: it is Andrea Serrani, 45 years old from Chiaravalle, where he manages the Il Ranocchiaro trattoria-pizzeria. On him, the boulder of a very heavy accusation: sexual violence, at least so the investigators of the Empoli Commissariat hypothesize, who could investigate other fans suspected of having molested the journalist. Serrani also risks the Daspo. When he understood the hint, sensing the probable siege of journalists under his home, Serrani decided to move to a secret lodging. “I do not deserve the media pillory that has been unleashed against me – he vents on the phone -. I have never hurt anyone and I live my life working ». He has a young daughter, the restaurateur. And a companion. He wants to protect his women, but also to apologize to the one he offended on live TV, with the most deplorable of gestures: a pat on the butt. “For me, at that moment, it was just a goliardic gesture and instead the uproar broke out”. Who knows what went through his head in the moments when, disappointed by the setback of the Viola, he left the Empoli stadium. Her lawyer wrote the reporter to Greta and the broadcaster, but got no response. From the Micheletti studio, witnessing the scene, he commented: «Don’t be angry. We also grow through these experiences. Let’s close it there. So at least you can react if you want, not live, so certain attitudes sometimes deserve some healthy slap that if it had been given as a child would probably have made them grow more straight “. But now the TV is evaluating, reserving disciplinary proceedings for the journalist.

THE STORY

«I was with a friend I had reached in Florence – he says -. We were embittered, in a few minutes our Fiorentina had gone from victory to defeat. There were some reporters asking for hot comments. I saw this reporter and gave her a little pat on the lower parts. It was just a goliardic gesture ». As if groping a girl was a joke. All this, in front of thousands of viewers and in the aftermath of the week in which the Day Against Violence Against Women was celebrated. «I have never hurt anyone – he justifies himself -, I live loving my daughter, taking care of the many friendships I have in Chiaravalle and elsewhere, I have a place that I have started up with many sacrifices. What really makes me fear is the consequences I might suffer from my daughter. I am glad that some customers have called me, reproaching me for the gesture, but understanding my state of mind. Everyone knows I’m not a violent person ». Now is the time for repentance. “I offer my apologies to Greta Beccaglia, I’m ready to do it publicly, even live on TV if needed,” is the 45-year-old’s request for forgiveness. Who now plays defense. “I didn’t mean to offend her or disrespect her. Several women work in my restaurant and they can testify that I have deep respect for them, I have never bothered anyone ».

THE ACCUSATION

“I would really like to meet the journalist to publicly apologize.” He knows he faces sexual assault charges. «It’s the thing that hurts me the most – admits Serrani -. I know I was blatantly wrong, but I certainly didn’t want to be violent or cause psychological or physical trauma to the journalist ». Try resizing what happened. “I think that whoever really wants to sexually abuse a person becomes the protagonist of very different gestures.” On the broadcast La Zanzara he then reconstructed the groping, denying having spat on the hand with which he touched the journalist’s backside. «I was coughing – he specified – At home they told me:« How did you come to mind? ». My partner told me too. They know me, they know I’m not a bad person. We are going through all the possible sorrows of the world ». Contrition smacks of despair. “I am not well. Look where this thing went by mistake. One works a lifetime, and looks for something like this … “