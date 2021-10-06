she was never Justin Bieber’s lover

Hailey Baldwin confirms once and for all that her husband Justin Bieber had long since broken up with Selena Gomez when the two of them got together

If you ever thought there was some sort of romantic overlap between Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin and Selena Gomez, then you are wrong.

As fans recall, Justin’s personal life in 2018 was a amorous whirlwind as he spent the first part of the year with ex Selena and ended the year with a marriage proposal to Hailey.

Impossible not to wonder when the singer and his current wife actually started dating, and if there was ever an overlap between the two.

The answer comes from Hailey Baldwin, who has made it clear once and for all that Justin Bieber has never dated her and Selena Gomez at the same time.

During a podcast interview Pretty Big Deal of model Ashley Graham, in fact, Hailey clarified the chronology of her relationship with Justin Bieber, explaining: “Even if people don’t know, we talked for some time before getting back together “.

“Contrary to popular belief – continued Hailey – he’s been single for a while and I was also single and we were just trying to figure out which direction to take with our life ».

How things went between Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez

The relationship, made up of pauses and resumes, between Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, had restarted in 2017, but then rumors about their breakup had started to circulate in May 2018.

However, in June Justin shared some photos with Hailey on his Instagram account, and the following month the pop star made the engagement proposal in the Bahamas. What happened next is now history.

But according to Hailey Baldwin, even though the couple’s engagement was a surprise to everyone, the two had been talking to each other for quite some time, long before the rest of the world knew they were together.

Although they had been secretly in touch before making things official, Hailey admitted that the engagement happened faster than anyone ever expected.

“Everything happened very quickly, everyone knows. I often met friends who asked me ‘Are you really married?’ ».

But now, after their second anniversary, there is no doubt that Justin and Hailey are made for each other and that they are living together. joyful and happy.

In a recent interview, the couple said that they still feel in the newly wed phase, and that for now they are “Just enjoying time together and knowing even more deeply ».