She was sunbathing on a beach in South Carolina, an umbrella blew in the wind and killed her

In an accident reminiscent of the famous TV show 1000 Ways to Die or the movies Final destination, a woman had a tragic death with a common element on the beach when going to sunbathe: the umbrella. Last Wednesday, Tammy Perreault was on the Garden City beach in South Carolina when a strange accident occurred: the umbrella came loose in the wind and embedded itself in his chest in an impact that was fatal.

Horrified witnesses rushed to the scene, as well as some medical professionals who were in the area and did their best to help this woman while the ambulance arrived. Emergency teams arrived quickly and Tammy was transported to Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital, but unfortunately he did not survive and lost his life an hour after the initial injury. Although the doctors tried to keep her alive, at 1:33 p.m. she died. She was 63 years old and lived in Surfside Beach, Horry County, South Carolina.

The incident was really disturbing, especially since she was a beloved member of the community. For this reason, social networks were soon flooded with condolences. Scotty’s Surfside Bar posted a tribute on its Facebook page, while county emergency management spokesman Thomas Bell told WMBT, that this was a terrible loss that had a huge impact on the residents.

Tammy died after being impaled on a beach umbrella in North Carolina Twitter

Likewise, Sherry White, a close friend of the deceased, spoke about the extraordinary person she was: “The most loving and kind person I have ever met. He never had a bad word to say about someone. She always put others first and was inseparable from her husband. If you saw Mike, you saw Tammy. They had a great passion and love for each other”, he shared. The victim’s husband, Mike Perreault, tries to come to terms with the loss.

Tamara Willard, Horry County Coroner, confirmed that Perreault’s cause of death was the trauma he received from the impact of the beach umbrella on his chest. It was the sharp point that embedded itself in her body.

Tammy died after being impaled on a beach umbrella in North Carolina; The picture is only illustrative unsplash

Dying through an umbrella on the beach is a rare thing., but this case shows that it is a possibility. According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, About 3,000 people are injured by these devices each year.. In this fact, it is not clear if the owner of the umbrella will have to face any charges or if he has already been identified, since the authorities limited themselves to communicating that they continue the investigations.

The problem with beach umbrellas is the pointy part with which they stick into the sand, so gusts of wind, as in this news, can rip them off if they are not well anchored. The authorities are also investigating the intensity of the gusts in this area of ​​North Carolina on August 8.