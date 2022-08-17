she was the anonymous plaintiff for an assault suffered by her ex-husband in 2016

The names of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are now appearing on the FBI papers for a lawsuit that has so far remained anonymous and has never been brought to trial.

That marriage between Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt did not end well, now even the stones know it. And it is not known if it is because of the current dispute between them for the sale of the prestigious vineyards in France, but stories continue to come out about that turbulent end of a love, such as the one that Variety publishes and which reveals that the subjects of an anonymous complaint issued by a woman against her ex-husband for assault, they are really them, as the gossip newspapers had long speculated. But let’s summarize the story, which took place in 2016, just for the record.

Brad Pitt drunk and violent with Angelina Jolie?

Years ago, Angelina Jolie told an FBI agent that Brad Pitt he had “verbally and physically assaulted her” along with her children, while they were aboard their plane. According to the agent’s notes at the time, Pitt forcefully pulled her Jolie into the back of the aircraft (presumably to get her away from her kids) and grabbed her by the shoulders yelling at her “you’re screwing this family to shit.” ! “. The actress added that on the same flight she was attacked again and suffered bruises on her elbow and that Pitt, who was drinking at the time, had purposely spilled the beer on her. For his part, the actor denied it all. The agent then met with the district attorney and together they decided not to continue with the criminal case: for this reason Jolie anonymously took advantage of the Freedom Information Act, or the law on freedom of information, to request the documents of the federal investigation against Pitt. . The permission obtained by Jolie to report in fact anonymously the work of the FBI seems to have aroused attention even in the upper echelons of Washington. This is the content of the complaint against the FBI, in which Jolie is referred to as Ms Doe (the pseudonym used in America for unidentified persons):

Miss Doe has been asking for information withheld from her for years, to ensure that her children receive qualified treatment and psychological support to deal with the damage. The information denied by the Justice Department and the FBI contains evidence of harm. The persistent denial of that information to Miss Doe, herself a victim of the assault, has hindered and continues to hinder her efforts to obtain the necessary continued medical care and attention for her children and further harmed the children in the system. of family law.

In 2016, Pitt was being investigated for child abuse by both the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services after an accident on his family’s private plane. According to reports, the actor hit his 15-year-old son Maddox, who had meddled in a quarrel between him and his mother. This is the actor’s defense through his legal representatives:

He absolutely denies that the quarrel has reached a level of physical violence, claims that no one has suffered physical harm. She didn’t hit her son in the face in any way. She didn’t, he definitely denies it. She admits she touched him with her hands because the fight was escalating.

Shortly after the accident, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie got divorced and the actor stopped drinking. No complaint has been filed against him and probably time has soothed the wounds of these moments of conflict so heated and softened the tones, since both are very fond of their children and do everything possible, at least for them, to maintain relationships. civilians.