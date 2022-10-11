She was working as a saleswoman in a store and she found the most unpleasant “thing” of her life

Rachel, a young woman living in Utah, United States, lived moments of terror and repulsion while working at a Victoria’s Secret branch. He never imagined that attending the fitting room area would be so unpleasant. She told his story through TikTok and it immediately went viral due to how disconcerting his anecdote was for the virtual community, which even revived the worst fears of service providers.

The woman was in the middle of her daily workday, on a fairly ordinary day, when someone asked her to go into the locker room to try on some sports tops. Rachel did not believe that this visit would lead to something so disgusting, so she let her pass without a problem, according to what she told through her @laubsterz account. “It was a normal Saturday at work, although with a lot of people. There was a long line of people wanting to get into the locker room and I was in charge of that area,” she recounted.

A Victoria’s Secret worker found human excrement in the changing rooms

When the client left the fitting room she did not have the clothes with her, so the worker assumed that she had left them in the cubicle: “I entered the fitting room and noticed that the tops were scattered everywhere. I reached down to grab one, but touched something else.”Rachel uttered before detailing more precisely what she had found.

He tried to lift the clothes, but there was the surprise. “It ended up being the biggest piece of poop I had ever seen in my life and I had just accidentally touched it with my hands. I called my boss and showed her the feces”said the American.

Stunned and unable to believe what she had just touched, she had to clean up the excrement. However, the amazement did not end there, since after discovering the small gift that the client left, she did not disappear from the store. She “she was in line again. He did not run away despite having defecated in the fitting room.”the employee mentioned.

the american he considered that having cleaned up feces for a stranger was the most unpleasant thing he could do in a job, so he decided to quit and say goodbye to all his colleagues, as he recounted in a second video he made after going viral.

“I loved my job at the store. I loved my boss, my colleagues… I loved my position. They paid me well, they gave me a lot of vacation time. The issue of feces was not the main reason why I resigned, but it was the straw that broke the camel’s back,” the worker mentioned.

Rachel showed evidence of what the poop looked like inside the changing room @laubsterz/TikTok

The young woman already accumulates almost four million reproductions in her clip and thousands of comments where the virtual community let her know her impression when listening to the story. Although the anecdotes of other people who went through the same thing as her also predominated.

“This happened to my co-worker at American Eagle with a bag of cloudy urine”, “Honestly, that’s a typical day at work at Victoria’s Secret.a former employee of six years tells you ”, were some of the reactions that left him.

THE NATION