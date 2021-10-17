“she went to court with fake bruises”

The diatribe between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues

This time, Depp’s lawyers moved to do their client justice, receiving approval from the judge.

The legal battle between Johnny Depp And Amber Heard seemed to have ended with the alleged ‘triumph’ of the actress of Aquaman, at least in England, where the actor had moved a libel charge against the British tabloid The Sun, but in reality we are alone at the beginning of a war which involved the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean and his ex-wife.

After having lost his role as Jack Sparrow, fans rallied to create a petition which he collected almost 400,000 signatures, to return Depp to the role that made him most famous.

Disney she dissociated herself from the person the media portrayed as ‘beater of women’ And violent, distancing himself but they weren’t the only ones to have removed him from the iconic role, too Fantastic Beasts 3 lost Johnny like Grinderwald, later replaced by Mads Mikkelsen.

We are in Virginia, where the county judge of Fairfax Bruce White, has denied the request for Amber Heard who declared herself immune to any civil liability, for having misrepresented for having a temporary restraining injunction against her ex-husband in 2016. Remembering the words of the actor “Amber Heard went to court with painted bruises to get a temporary restraining order” and that he had therefore “Said a hoax” and this case therefore deserves to be studied and deepened to bring out the truth.

According to Bruce White, Amber Heard he cannot claim to be immune from trial because she was not sincere during the trial of Johnny Depp:

“Ms. Heard lied and falsified herself when she appeared in court in 2016 to get a temporary restraining order against Mr. Depp. Additionally, some details suggest he lied about being a victim of domestic violence. This court considers that the statements contain the elements necessary for a libel action “

The judge also questioned the actress’s allegations against Depp for creating one socially turned against her, creating bots, to make her lose her job.

The war is not over yet, Depp chose the state of Virginia for the trial that will take place in May and no longer in January due to the pandemic, perhaps because at the time Virginia did not have a anti-SLAPP law, a mechanism by which defendants can quickly escape frivolous disputes against First Amendment rights e Johnny Depp will be the first to face a trial in the state of Virginia with the new law against SLAPPS (strategic lawsuits against public participation), passed in February 2020.

