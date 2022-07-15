She went to the interview to get the United States visa and got a big surprise: “It is better to go prepared”

They say that going prepared for the interview to obtain the United States visa is a good idea and Maiber Olaya, a Colombian tiktoker, took this statement very seriously. One of the best-known pieces of advice among all applicants for this US document is to never lie and bring proof of everything that will be told to the consul at the time of the interview, but without exaggerating, since that meeting only lasts a few minutes. However, Mayer She was highly prepared for the appointment and when she arrived she was in for a huge surprise. His story went viral.

Consular officers are in charge of interviewing people who request either a visa, a work permit or even residence in the North American country. So, when you are in front of them, the most important task is to convince them that all the answers are real. In that sense, Maiber chose to print 300 photographs that would support his personal relationships and the experiences he wanted to demonstrate to the consul.

Tiktoker reveals an unexpected experience he had when applying for the visa

He made a whole photo album in which dozens of people appeared and also described each moment that was seen in the images, all in English. Thus, she hoped that the moment she asked her a question, she would be able to show him a snapshot that would prove what she said and that would help her get her visa approved.

But since life is very uncertain and sometimes things don’t go the way you want, the woman received a pleasant but strange surprise. She arrived at her appointment, perhaps on edge and wondering if she would get her visa approved, but no doubt prepared for any questions. What he did not know was that the officer would not ask him anything at all. and of course not all the photographs he printed would be necessary either.

Originally from Cali, Colombia, decided to share this experience through his TikTok accountin a video that already accumulates millions of reproductions. It immediately went viral, as thousands of people agreed with her that visa interviews are always complicated and unpredictable. “When you printed more than 300 photos for your immigration interview and they didn’t ask you anything”, was the description with which she published the clip of her.

The tiktoker gives her best immigration advice to apply for a US visa

Although he did not specify in his video if his request was approved or not, seems to have had a favorable response for the way he responded to the comments that thousands of tiktokers made to him. Some asked her various questions about the process she went through, while others recounted their own experiences attending her interview.

“If they asked me”, “I had all the papers in the world and, what did you ask me? Only the marriage certificate and we ended up talking about tacos”, “Exactly the same thing happened to me”, “Better than about, they did check them and they took them away”, were some of the comments from other foreigners.

For its part, Olaya assured that some consuls are very nice and that there is nothing to worry about when requesting this document, as long as you speak the truth.