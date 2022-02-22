She went to Welcome aboard because of her resemblance to a Hollywood figure, but they confused her with Luisana Lopilato

The game of similarities is, within all the segments of Welcome aboard (eltrece), one of the most acclaimed by the public. Unexpected similarities, varied characters, and plenty of confusion are some of the funniest aspects of this eye-popping test. But of all that this challenge has to offer, what fans love the most is the surprise effect because, of all the people who show up sure of their resemblance to a celebrity, there are only a few who actually bear a resemblance. In the case of a neighbor from the neighborhood of Caballito, her presence generated doubts but ended in a great certainty: she is equal to a great Hollywood star.

Monday afternoon began, like every day, with high energy. Laurita Fernández, who continues in the role of driver while Guido Kaczka attends to other work responsibilities, He has already managed to fully adapt to the role he has to play and moves around the studio as if it had always been his job. The dancer is safe, complicit and funattitudes that he manages to convey not only to his colleagues but also to those on the other side of the screen.

The minutes passed with music, challenges and Chicanas until it was the turn of the audience’s favorite segment: the game of similarities. Every time the famous gate is about to open, anticipation fills the air as people wonder who will be on the other side. It can be the imitator of a journalist, an influencer, a singer or even a politician. But, the most exciting thing is the fact of seeing if the participant really looks like who they say or not.

Laurita moved excitedly towards the door to let the next contestant in and, before she could enter the studio, she couldn’t help but say: “I don’t know who she is, but she’s beautiful.” The young woman walked towards the cameras and, after introducing herself with name and neighborhood where she lives, she prepared to answer all the responses of those present.

Mili de Caballito is blonde, with long wavy hair below her shoulders and large, clear eyes. While she smiled, both the program assistants -Valentina and Francesca- and the guests -Mario Guerci and Barby Franco- named all the celebrities with those traits that crossed their minds. They said she looked like Justina Bustos, a Victoria’s Secret model, Luisana Lopilato and Nicole Neumann. But none of them got it right.

“She is a Hollywood actress, Scarlett Johansson”, shot the model. Despite not being the correct answer, it was the key for them to guess who it was. With a smile, Milagros expressed that they were close since it was a movie star from the United States. Laurita Fernández, curious, asked for another clue: the letter with which her name begins.

When the participant said it was with A, the driver’s light went on. “Oh! amanda seyfreidI don’t know how to say it. It does not matter! How wonderful! If I had to choose to look like someone, it would be her”, she exclaimed, glad I guessed.