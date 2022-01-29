“She will be a black woman” Biden thinks of Kamala for the Supreme Court

New York. Joe Biden wants an African-American woman on the Supreme Court, drawing from a shortlist of highly referenced candidates, even if Kamala Harris’ fictional hypothesis appears in the background. The decision by Stephen Breyer – the judge appointed in 1994 by Bill Clinton – to step back and retire opened the way for the American president to his first appointment to the top American judicial body. “I haven’t made any decisions yet, except one. The person I choose will have extraordinary integrity, character, qualifications and experience, and she will be the first black woman ever nominated to the Supreme Court. You are long overdue, ”Biden said during a press conference at the White House, confirming that she will keep her campaign promise. “I want to communicate my decision by the end of February,” he added.

The withdrawal of the 83-year-old judge will not change the current balance of the High Court, with the majority of six togates appointed by the Republican against three by the Democrats, but should avert the danger of an even more conservative turn. Not surprisingly, Breyer’s decision is the result of months and months of pressure from the dem to avoid repeating what happened with his colleague and friend Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who gave up despite her age and an advanced stage of cancer. to abandon his post, resisting the pressure of the then President Barack Obama. Ginsburg died in September 2020 at the age of 87, allowing Donald Trump to appoint his third conservative constitutional judge, Amy Coney Barrett, shortly before his farewell to the White House. To take full advantage of Breyer’s retirement opportunity, Biden must hurry, as Democrats risk losing a Senate majority in the Midterm election in November, making confirming her candidate much more complicated.

In the meantime, the full names have already started. Among the potential candidates, two hail from prestigious Ivy League academia: Ketanji Brown Jackson, 51, is currently a Federal Court of Appeals Judge for the District of Columbia circuit, a graduate of Harvard and previously served on the staff of Breyer. Leondra Kruger, 45, is a California Supreme Court Justice, a Yale graduate and former member of the Obama administration. Many progressives, however, push for a nomination with a different experience than in an Ivy League context. The name of District Judge Michelle Childs, 55, or civil rights attorney Sherrilyn Ifill, 59, also comes forward. And then there are the speculations about the Kamala Harris hypothesis. In this way, some observers argue, Biden would honor his promise to appoint a black woman, and also open his 2024 vice presidential candidacy to someone who isn’t as politically burned as his current number two, whose stock prices have plummeted over months. past. “They don’t know what to do with Harris in the White House right now,” said Fox News host Harris Faulker. Even for the former Trump press officer on Pennsylvania Avenue, Kayleigh McEnany, the theory is “credible”: “Politically speaking, if you are not satisfied with your vice president and you want him in a different role, I do not see one more important than Supreme Court. I think he is at least in the shortlist ». Other experts, however, believe that this is just political fiction, for several reasons: Harris has chosen a professional life based on elected offices (which he has held continuously since 2004), and is also in the front row to become president of the United States in the event of a a Biden exit.