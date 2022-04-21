Entertainment

She will be the godmother of the daughter of Evaluna and Camilo

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 20 2 minutes read

Indigo came into the world to fill all family members with love and joy Echeverry-Montaner, and they demonstrate this at all times through their publications on social networks. Just a few days after her birth, Evaluna’s baby and Camilo already know who will be her godmother.

This is Manuela Echeverry, the sister of the Colombian singer, better known as Manuelita, who is more than excited about the new role that will be hers. In his stories of Instagram shared an image and a clear message: “Happy day to the most beautiful goddaughter”, making it clear that she is the one chosen to be Indigo’s godmother. In the photo you can also see that Camilo’s sister tattooed the word Indigo on her shoulder, demonstrating the infinite love that she has for her future goddaughter.

Topics

Source link

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 20 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Jada Pinkett explodes again against Will Smith for a birthday party she threw for him

3 mins ago

Meet the five hair trends imposed at Coachella 2022 – First Source

5 mins ago

Vin Diesel reveals the (very inspired) title of the film

7 mins ago

Johnny Depp says he lost part of a finger after arguing with Amber Heard

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button