She will be the godmother of the daughter of Evaluna and Camilo

Indigo came into the world to fill all family members with love and joy Echeverry-Montaner, and they demonstrate this at all times through their publications on social networks. Just a few days after her birth, Evaluna’s baby and Camilo already know who will be her godmother.

This is Manuela Echeverry, the sister of the Colombian singer, better known as Manuelita, who is more than excited about the new role that will be hers. In his stories of Instagram shared an image and a clear message: “Happy day to the most beautiful goddaughter”, making it clear that she is the one chosen to be Indigo’s godmother. In the photo you can also see that Camilo’s sister tattooed the word Indigo on her shoulder, demonstrating the infinite love that she has for her future goddaughter.

It is known that the relationship between the Echeverry brothers is very special, to the point that the singer appointed her as the godmother of his first daughter. Manuela has been present in all the most special moments of the beautiful couple formed by Evaluna and Camilo. At the wedding held in February 2020, she was one of her bride’s bridesmaids, as well as being part of the planning team for that day. As for the relationship with the Montaner family, she is really very good, she even goes on vacation with them and celebrates special dates with them.

But Manuelita goes for more. She is not only satisfied with being Indigo’s godmother, but she also wants to be her favorite aunt. A few days ago, the future godmother and Mau Montaner, Evaluna’s brother, had a fun dispute on social networks, where they debated who would be the girl’s favorite uncle. “I am the favorite uncle! Y puntooo” I can’t stop thinking about her and how I want to see her again!! I love you Indigo!!” was Mau’s message. On her side, Camilo’s sister replied: “@maumotaner the favorite uncle remains to be seen hahaha, the road is long.”

The birth of the girl generated a lot of expectations since Evaluna and Camilo announced that they were going to be parents. From the beginning they received a show of affection and support from all the people who were close to them, as well as from all the fans who were pending and continue to be aware of everything that surrounds the world of Indigo.