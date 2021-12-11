She won the seat of her husband who resigned due to a scandal, now it turns out that he raped her- Corriere.it

from Paola De Carolis

Conservative Kate Griffiths first divorces, then snatched her husband Andrew’s place, now renounces anonymity and details of a brutal marriage emerge

LONDON – Boris Johnson granted paternity leave, but while the premier enjoys the arrival of his daughter born Thursday with his wife Carrie and little Wilfred, the problems for the Conservative party continue: the new crisis, in terms of image, more than anything else, given that the person concerned has now ceased to be a deputy, concerns Andrew Griffiths, who resigned in 2018 for sending violent and explicit messages to several women. About two thousand text messages of a sexual nature, according to what emerged in court. Thanks to the pressure of two journalists, who for a year fought in legal ways so that the intimate details of the case could be known, it is now learned that Griffiths repeatedly raped his wife during a brutal marriage during which he pushed her to the ground during her pregnancy.

Victim for several years of a possessive and ferocious man, Kate Griffiths rebuilt a life for herself. Not only did she divorce: when her ex-husband tried to reapply for parliament, she took the field against him. The Conservative party chose her and the lady effectively replaced her husband in Westminster for the Burton upon Trent seat in Staffordshire. Considering the man’s background, the woman therefore restricted his access to her child. The matter would have died there, perhaps, if Griffiths hadn’t resorted to the courts to get to see the baby more often. Kate Griffiths has therefore opted to renounce anonymity victims of sexual abuse are entitled to and demanded that her husband’s background be made public.

A courageous decision, which many welcomed with admiration: like Rosie Duffield, a Labor MP, herself a victim of domestic violence. an incredibly strong woman, I have no words, she said. The judge in charge of the case also wanted to pay tribute to the deputy, pointing out that she is not the only woman who has fallen in love with a man and endured humiliating and mortifying treatments. It seems to me that Andrew Griffiths never even considered that his wife didn’t want to lend herself to his sexual activities. Griffiths, he added, a man who still does not seem to recognize that his behavior corresponds to abuse. He used to rape his wife while she slept, beat her, squeeze her neck with his hands, to call her fat and lazy friends.

If Kate Griffiths has decided, for the time being, not to report her ex-husband to the police, It is more than likely that further judicial troubles are looming for the former deputy. Charlotte Proudman, the lawyer who defended Ms. Griffiths, focused on some crucial points of the story with an article on Guardian: Kate she did not leave her husband first because he made her think that no one would believe her. He was a deputy, she was a housewife. The Conservative party has also turned a blind eye. He suspended him, and then called him back to service when votes were needed in parliament. Subsequently, the internal investigation acquitted him completely of every crime.