She worked with a tourist visa in the United States and was discovered by an unimaginable detail: “I was shocked”

Work in the United States It is the dream of many people and, to do it legally, there are several options available. In each one, it must be applied to a different document, according to the characteristics that are met and the guidelines of the Citizenship and Immigration Service of that country (USCIS). In any case, it is important that the type of visa is work, since that protects the migrant before the US authorities. To the question whether it is possible to apply for a tourist visa and work in the United States, the answer is yes, but the consequences can be devastating for the future of those who carry out this practice. Yolanda is a Colombian who used this document to work, until she was discovered. She herself told her testimony for the channel of Taty Arévalo, a travel youtuber.

In the video on the @tatyarevalo account, Yolanda described how she was deported on a plane to Colombia and the consequences of working with a tourist visa in the United States.

A Colombian gave her testimony after working for several months in the United States with a tourist visa

“Working on a visa with the United States is something illegal, but it is no secret to anyone that it is done, ”Taty began in the clip. Yolanda had her American visa since 2018 and, as her sisters had worked in that country with this document, she decided to follow in her footsteps and embark on the adventure. In 2019, she started this practice and worked in different jobs. Based on her experience, she initially started at Stanford University organizing student rooms under a fictitious name.

A woman told what happened to her after working with a tourist visa in the United States

The woman worked in the United States between three and five months and then returned to her country, time when he was earning $11,000, equivalent to 50 million Colombian pesos, without his identity and also without a bank account.

Yolanda assured that the immigration authorities realized all this 2022 when she made a trip Bogota-Panama-Los Angeles. When she arrived at this last destination, the immigration officials held her for a long time while they asked her questions: “Then they took me to a room where They took a WhatsApp audio from me from the year 2018, where a friend asked me how I was doing and I answered that I was judicious working and walking, “he explained.

Which means, based on your story, that migration officers can check the phones, and even though the chats have been deleted, the history is restored.

After discovering the conversation, the woman was deported from the US country: “They returned 15 deportees to us and I was held for 12 hours without food as such, they have maruchan soups, water and juices.” His passport was taken from him and his visa was scratched. “When we arrive in Colombia, at the El Dorado airport, they take us back to immigration and they ask us a few questions and then they give us our passports (…) In approximately 5 years they told me that I could reapply for the visa,” he pointed out. .

After discovering her, they crossed out her tourist visa

In the comments of Taty’s video, people were surprised by the practice of the officers at the airport: “I was shocked by what they do.” “How cool to know this to never do it.” “Everything that happens at airports is incredible,” they wrote, while highlighting Yolanda’s courage for telling her testimony.