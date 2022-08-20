“She would be alive if I had gone with her,” says Lady Di’s former bodyguard – Eme – 08/20/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

Lee Sansum, who was bodyguard of princess dianadeclared himself convinced that she would be alive if he had gone with her the night she died with her partner, Dodi Fayedin an accident in Paris, on August 31, 1997.

Speaking to The Sun, Sansum, 60, who was nicknamed Rambo by the princess, said: “It could have been me in that car. When I found out that they weren’t wearing seat belts in the accident I understood why they didn’t survive. That shouldn’t have happened.”

He explained that “the usual practice of the family was to wear a seat belt. It was an order from the boss, Dodi’s father, Mohamed Fayed. Dodi, in particular, hated wearing her seatbelt and I always insisted on it.”

Burnley-born Lee, who has chronicled his incredible career in personal protection in his book ‘Protecting Diana: A Bodyguard’s Story’, was assigned to look after Dodi and Dianathen 36, when they stayed at their boss’s 30-bedroom villa in St Tropez, southern France, during July 1997.

For his work with Mohamed Al-Fayed – owner of the Ritz Hotel in Paris and previously of Harrods department store and Fulham FC – Lee also protected Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, Sylvester Stallone and soccer player Pelé.

Lee claimed that Diana feared being killed. “I saw her cry when she found out about the murder of her friend, fashion designer Gianni Versace. She confided in me her own fears that she might one day be killed.”

According to him, the princess asked him if he thought Versace had been a professional murder. “I thought it was. Then she said something that always stuck with me: ‘Do you think they’ll do the same to me?’ She was shaking and it was clear from her tone that she really thought they could do it, whoever they were.”

Lee said he tried to reassure her, “assuring her that no one was going to try to kill her and that she was safe with us, but she definitely thought there was a risk that one day she would be killed.”

Diana, Lee explained, wanted to live with Dodi in the United States. She thought it was the only place where she would not be persecuted.

However, Lee does not believe that Diana was murdered, as is speculated.

“A witness who was driving a car in front of the Mercedes in Paris on the night of the accident told the inquest that he saw a high-powered motorcycle overtake the car a few seconds before the accident.”

He also spoke of the existence of another witness “who was driving in the opposite direction and saw how a second motorcycle swerved to avoid the smoke and the remains of the vehicle and continued to exit the tunnel without stopping. The drivers of those bikes were never found, and that’s not a coincidence.”

In his view, “security officers following Diana, possibly British or a combined British-French team, may have inadvertently caused the accident or been very close to the car when it happened. If MI6 agents were known to be right next to the Mercedes at the critical moment, a lot of people would have blamed them for it, and that would have been a huge scandal.”