Shein announces the first online series with judges Khloé Kardashian and Christian Siriano

The poster of the Shein x 100k challenge series



Shein created the first digital series Shein x 100k challenge. The four-episode series will feature a jury made up of stars like Khloé Kardashian, Law Roach, Christian Siriano, Jenna Lyons And Laurel Pantin.

The Be bold, be you competition will start with 30 emerging designers, who will compete for the chance to reach the top five of the final. The five finalists will then fly to Los Angeles where they will have the opportunity to be followed and guided by one of the judges during the final be you! Challenge. The winner will be announced in the last episode of the series which will air on Sunday 12 September and will take home the prize of $ 100,000 (equal to € 85,000).

Loading... Advertisements

Shein launched the Sheinx designer incubator in January 2021. The platform aims to promote emerging artists from around the world and their brands, offering them the opportunity to collaborate and gain international exposure. Shein x 100k challenge, visible directly from the brand’s app, is one of the philanthropic initiatives that the company implemented in 2021 to unite people in celebrating the world of fashion. (All rights reserved)