Sheinbaum announces massive closure of COVID vaccination in CDMX – El Financiero

The Mexico City government announced a mass closure of vaccination against COVID-19 in the capital, starting next week.

“Today we are going to announce two themes. The first is a massive closure of vaccination, of course it will continue in health centers, “said the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum.

Eduardo Clark, general director of Digital Government of the Digital Agency for Public Innovation (ADIP), reported that as part of this plan, as of April 18, vaccination efforts will be intensified in CDMX with the application of doses in 187 health units IMSS, ISSSTE and centers of the capital’s Ministry of Health.

All adults and young people included in the vaccination plan will be able to apply doses in one of the locations located in the capital, regardless of your place of residence.

Who can be vaccinated?

Adults 18 years and older, youth ages 15-17, and youth with comorbidities ages 12-13

People who miss the second dose and the minimum time required between one dose and another has elapsed

Anyone who wants to get the booster and it has been, or will be soon, at least four months since their last dose.

What vaccines will be applied?

For reinforcement schemes, the vaccine will be applied AstraZeneca.

Dates and Venues

Of the Tuesday, April 19 to Saturday, April 23 and Monday, April 25 to Saturday, April 30 will be vaccinated in the following macro venues:

Jaime Torres Bodet Cultural Center. First, second doses and reinforcements will be applied to adults.

Weapons room. First, second doses and reinforcements will be applied to adults.

Voca 7. First, second doses and reinforcements will be applied to adults.

marine census. In addition to first, second doses and reinforcements, they can be vaccinated young people from 15 to 17 years old, as well as young people with comorbidities from 12 to 13 years old.

health units

As of Monday, April 18, the population can be vaccinated in one of the following centers:

25 IMSS Family Medical Units

117 centers attached to the Secretary of Health of the CDMX

45 ISSSTE family medicine units.

The schedules of each one of the vaccination centers can be consulted on the page www.vaccinacion.cdmx.gob.mx.

What documents are required?

In order to increase the percentage of the vaccinated population, the capital authorities announced a relaxation in the vaccination campaign, so they will no longer require any document that proves that the person was previously vaccinated.

“If you don’t have the receipts, no problem.with them telling us that four months have elapsed, or are about to expire, since the last dose they received,” Eduardo Clark pointed out.