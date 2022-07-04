Sheinbaum was presented in Querétaro – Plaza de Armas

Guadarrama, Secretary for Women in the capital

Precandidate.

Claudia Sheinbaum came and repeated her boss’s speech about an electoral reform that is not going to happen and that would include the disappearance of the electoral institutes of the states – just imagine – and the plurinominal deputies.

In a party hall in the La Piedad neighborhood, the head of the Mexico City government was acclaimed by her supporters in one of the main PAN strongholds and where López Obrador has the least approval.

No more public financing of the party or appointment of electoral consultants by quotas, proclaimed the favorite of the National Palace, in the so-called informative assembly for the fourth anniversary of the triumph of the 4-T.

“Our proposal for electoral reform is simple, it includes that the parties no longer receive the 24 billion pesos of public resources, the people should not bear that expense, public financing should be an investment for the people, not to maintain institutes”.

Doña Claudia raised the creation of the Institute of Elections and Consultations that sounds like centralizing the processes in the Interior, as in the old regime. “These are the root changes, we are going for a more democratic Mexico, where the people decide,” she sentenced.

In Sheinbaum’s opinion, the electoral institutes have not kept up with the times and, like the president, highlights the alleged frauds of 1988 and 2006, without recognizing any merit of the INE-IFE in the alternations of 2000 and 2018.

In the one from four years ago, he pointed out “it was not thanks to the Institute that our movement triumphed with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, but rather it was thanks to the people.”

And then, in an approach that was too risky or unaware of the divisions that we already know, he said that “if we ask for democracy outside, it must also happen inside. Morena is united, we have principles, united we go and for the transformation of Mexico.”

Finally, the feminist message: “it is false that women cannot. We believe in equality, like never before, in this administration, and at this time women have stood out and are supported, the governors, the secretary of federal citizen security or the governor of Mexico are examples.

The head of government of Mexico City was accompanied by Senator Gilberto Herrera Ruiz and dozens of supporters.

This has already started.

-PORTAL OF PAINS-

Bye.

QUeretaro lost one of its most seasoned activists, the architect Gonzalo Ruiz Posada, defender of the Historic Center and generator of proposals to solve water problems.

From Radio UAQ, through its Roadmap, it offered opinions, the same as in an interview with Plaza de Armas. He was even once an opposition candidate for mayor of the capital and lately he sympathized with Morena.

To his family and friends our deepest condolences.

Rest in peace.

-WALKER FREEDOM-

Twelve years.

Those that will be fulfilled the next week of the presentation of PLAZA DE ARMAS, El Periódico de Querétaro, on the afternoon of July 16, 2010.

And here we continue, at the foot of the canyon.

-FROM THE BANKING-

Queretanos.

On Saturday, Karly Correa and Miguel León got married in the Querétaro Cathedral and later celebrated at the former Hacienda El Jacal, accompanied by numerous friends of their own and their parents Clemencia Alicia Ramírez Escalante and Carlos Mauricio Correa Casarín and María Susana Silva Briseño and Marco Antonio Leon Hernandez.

Among the guests of honor we highlight the presence of former Governor Mariano Palacios Alcocer and his wife Ana María González de Palacios.

Congratulations.

-HEARD IN 1810-

Another change.

In his second term, the municipal president of Querétaro, Luis Nava Guerrero, makes changes to the Civic Center team: Guadalupe Guadarrama Conejo takes over from Jessica Moncada as secretary for Women.

Attest.

-GET READY!-

IEEQ.

Grisel Muñiz has already protested as president of the Electoral Institute of the State of Querétaro for the next seven years, after being elected by the General Council of the National Electoral Institute.

The political parties accredited to the local body welcomed him, as did the representatives of the powers, including the Secretary of Government Lupita Murguía.

Grisel will have the processes of 24 and 27.

Wow!

-AAAAIM!-

black end.

Five homicides in Querétaro. Four in La Luz, Santa Rosa Jáuregui delegation and another in a lawsuit in Carrillo Puerto, when the crime of the former president of the Association of Trial Lawyers, Alfredo González Rivas, who wants to present himself as passionate and with a lone murderer, has not yet been clarified.

By the way, in the quadruple execution of La Luz, near Jofre and Jofrito, they found a GPS jammer, like the ones used by those who rob and steal trailers.

Watch out, watch out.

-FIRE!-

Oh!

Finally, and with good judgment, Mayor Luis Nava ignored the poisonous proposal of local deputy Enrique Correa about reviving Marcos Aguilar’s parking meter project. The protests of the residents of Álamos did not wait. But what a need, as the divo de Juárez would say.

Because misery!

Comments

