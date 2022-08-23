Shelby GT500 Code Red: the catapult of the Cobra

Zapping The Blogauto Megane e tech review

A prototype become reality

Developed as part of the 60th anniversary of the brand founded by Carroll Shelby, the Shelby “Code Red” is not approved for the road, but reserved for track use, for drifting or drag racing. And we will quickly understand why…

The inspiration for the project, as well as its name Code Red, comes from a unique experimental GT500 from 2008 whose 5.4-litre V8 had its superchargers replaced with a twin-turbo setup. It’s the same route Shelby took with the last GT500 5.2-liter mill, and the resulting powertrain produces 1,014 horsepower and 1,058 Nm of torque on high-octane pump gasoline. 93, and up to 1318 horsepower and 1356 Nm on E85 ethanol. The Shelby thus finds itself with hypercar figures.

Tuning with American sauce

To do this, the mechanics of the GT500 have been significantly modified with special parts, worthy of a preverted inventory that would have been concocted by Dominique Toretto (the hero of Fast and Furious played by Vin Diesel, editor’s note), with a Fathouse Performance twin-turbo kit featuring Kona twin-ball bearing turbos, custom pistons, upgraded injectors and a MoTec engine management system.

In this hormone-bloated and visually wicked GT500 with its wider “Widebody” package, carbon is also in the spotlight : bonnet, splitter, rocker wings, rear diffuser and the like are in the precious material. The running gear has also been revised with a fully adjustable suspension setup including height-adjustable springs, retuned MagneRide shocks, Ford Performance stabilizer bars and 20-inch forged aluminum Shelby wheels.

An exclusive production

Inside, owners get new leather seat upholstery, a CSM numbered dash plaque, embroidered floor mats and a rear roll bar in place of the rear seat. Cars built around the 2022 model year GT500s also feature Shelby 60th Anniversary badging. As an option, you can even have a “Le Mans” type striped decoration affixed.

You should know that Shelby keeps all the parts she removes from donor GT500s in the conversion process, although it will return the optional carbon wheels to customers at their own expense Only 30 Code Reds will be built by modifying 10 GT500s from each of the 2020-22 production years with a full upgrade kit body, chassis and drivetrain level that will cost $209,995 – stock GT500 not included!