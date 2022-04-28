Shell and Verbund dispute Q-Energy after Naturgy’s ‘no’ | Companies

One of the operations of the year in the renewable energy market in Spain faces its final phase. Shell and Verbund will present their final bids tomorrow for the latest portfolio Q-Energy is trying to divest, according to financial sources. The valuations will exceed 1,000 million euros.

Q-Energy once again revolutionizes the Spanish renewables market. The company led by Íñigo Olaguibel as CEO has started a sale process – led by the investment bank Santander, Cantor Fitzgerald and Lazard – to divest itself of a portfolio focused on solar energy. It has 75 MW in operation in solar energy, as well as a development portfolio of 3.6 GW.

The firm selected three bids to compete in the final phase of the process. They were those of Naturgy, the British oil giant Shell and the Austrian electricity company Verbund, which already tried to take over Eolia in the autumn. But finally the Spanish company has decided to disengage from the process, which will be settled between the two foreign companies. Both firms will submit their final offers tomorrow, which will exceed 1,000 million euros.

Leader in the market

Q-Energy’s business is based precisely on raising funds, creating renewable portfolios and then selling them, but maintaining its management. The one that is about to get rid of now is the Spanish part of its fourth fund. Barely two years ago, it disposed of a portfolio of 73 solar plants, with a capacity of 216 MW, which are part of its third fund. They ended up in the hands of the Canadian fund CDPQ. This operation meant the entry into the Spanish market of this pension fund.

Before that, Q-Energy became known in the Spanish market for launching Fotowatio, which it ended up selling to the Arab group Abdul Latif, when it had 2,600 MW under development in photovoltaic and more than 300 MW in concentrated solar power (260 MW already in operation). . The second vehicle – with 240 MW of photovoltaic power in operation – ended up in the hands of Vela Energy, a JP Morgan renewables manager.

It is currently in the middle of raising money for its fifth fund. This vehicle will have a size of more than 2,000 million euros, which will make it the largest European investment fund in renewables.

With this vehicle, the manager is expected to exceed the milestone set with its fourth fund, with which it raised 1,100 million euros and 40% are institutional investors, such as pension funds and insurance companies. In February, the firm presented its new strategic plan to be fulfilled before 2025, through which it will invest 9,000 million in renewable generation, storage and energy distribution projects.

The operation takes place in the midst of a renewable boom in Spain. After Siemens Gamesa sold its renewables portfolio for 580 million to the SSE group, the next major operation expected by the Spanish market is the sale of a minority stake in Repsol’s renewables subsidiary.