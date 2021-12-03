Shell has given up on exploiting a large oil field in Scotland

The large oil company Royal Dutch Shell, better known as Shell, has given up on exploiting an oil field 125 kilometers off the Shetland Islands in Scotland. The project to build an oil extraction plant in that area – called “Cambo” – had been harshly criticized by UK environmental activists, according to which the British government, by authorizing it, had gone against its commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

The first Scottish minister Nicola Sturgeon was also against the project and after the last UN climate conference, held in Scotland, she had said that in any case an analysis of the environmental consequences would have to be done before proceeding.

In theory, the Cambo project has not yet been shelved, because Shell would have carried it out together with Siccar Point Energy, a company that explores for fossil fuel deposits. Siccar Point Energy said it will seek other partners to take the project forward, but it is likely that nothing will happen without Shell’s involvement.

The large oil company has motivated the decision to withdraw from the project by saying that it is not convenient from an economic point of view, also because its development “could be delayed”. However, the company said it believes exploitation of fields in the North Sea “plays a critical role in the UK’s energy mix.”

In May, the International Energy Agency (IEA) – an intergovernmental organization of which most of the countries with more developed economies are members – said that after this year, research explorations for new fields should no longer be conducted. oil and natural gas, to meet the goal set by the 2015 Paris Agreement of preventing global average temperatures from rising by more than 1.5 ° C compared to pre-industrial levels.