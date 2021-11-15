Shell removes ‘Royal Dutch’ from the name and moves to the UK

Listen to the audio version of the article

Oil group Royal Dutch Shell plans to abandon its dual-listed structure to transfer its tax residence from the Netherlands to the UK. This was announced by the multinational in a note adding that the structure of the double line of A / B shares will be eliminated.

These changes, Shell announced, “will increase the speed and flexibility of equity and portfolio actions and strengthen Shell’s competitiveness.”

According to plans, Shell’s chief executive officer and chief financial officer will be based in the UK, where the company will also hold its board and executive committee meetings. The company will still be listed in Amsterdam, London and New York, but will remove the words “Royal Dutch” from its name.

“Unpleasantly surprised” by the announcement of the multinational. This is the hot reaction of the Dutch Economy Minister Blok. The government, he added, is in contact with the company to understand the consequences of the decision on jobs and investments in the Netherlands. “The CIA have assured – he said – that only a small number of executives and board members will move to Great Britain”.

«I know well – admitted CEO Ben van Beurden – that today’s announcement is a difficult message for many people. However, I would like to point out that the simplification of our structure is necessary to accelerate our strategy. In this way we can play a leading role in the energy transition ».