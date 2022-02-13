Shell returns to Italy, plan of 500 distributors

Listen to the audio version of the article

Shell petrol returns to Italy. Starting from Ancona, where in the next few weeks a petrol station – the first of a floor for 500 points of sale – will raise the signs of the yellow and red shell, signs that had been missing in Italy since 2014 when Shell sold its sales network to Q8. fuels.

The Anglo-Dutch oil company, indeed now completely English, signed an agreement yesterday morning in the Ferrari Historical Museum in Maranello (Modena) with Pad Multienergy, a company between the Brixia fuel distribution networks of the Lombard Zani family and Golden Gas of the family Petrolini from Senigallia. The Pad sales network, led by Federico Petrolini, will be the vehicle to bring the brand back, changing the local signs and adopting the scallop banner.

Ordinary fuels and electric refills

Ordinary fuels (unleaded petrol and diesel, for example) will be those commonly available on the Italian market, while specialist products, such as VPower petrol with octane number 100, will be formulated in Shell plants and imported into Italy.

The various ranges of new power supplies will be added as demand, technology and sales networks develop, such as liquid methane, hydrogen and electric refills. But already today the Shell credit card allows not only to purchase fuel in 7 thousand Eni and Q8 distributors but also to top up in 24 thousand columns and outlet points of the main Italian electricity networks.

Shell and Pad do not exclude the possibility of expanding the sales network also with new additional distributors or by aggregating other independent networks under the banner of the company.