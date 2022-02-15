Shell returns to Italy with 500 stations (and electric charging)

Shell grows in Italy thanks to an agreement with PAD Multienergy, a Marche-based operator in the distribution and marketing of fuels. PAD Multienergy will use the Shell brand on its network, expanding it with another 500 new refueling stations that will offer low-emission mobility services.

Shell and PAD Multienergy will gradually introduce new low-emission fuels on the network, such as Biofuels, LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and pcharging greases for electric vehicles. These outlets they will therefore become hubs of mobility offering innovative solutions necessary for the energy transition.

For Federico Petrolini, Chief Executive Officer of PAD Multienergy «the collaboration with Shell will make it possible to introduce innovative products and services that are now made available to meet the needs of Italian users ».

Shell is the oil company (together with the French Total) most active in the transition to electricity. In the countries with the highest diffusion of electric mobility, it is converting entire service stations in charging hub for BEVs, with ultra-fast 175 kW columns and solar covers to self-produce energy. Through the subsidiary NewMotion manages a network of 185 thousand recharging points and 370 thousand customers in Europe. And it plans to reach 500,000 stations by 2025 and 3 million by 2030.

