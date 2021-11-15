Shell says goodbye to Holland, will pay taxes in Great Britain and will no longer be called “Royal Dutch”. The Hague: “Unpleasantly surprised”

Bye bye Holland. The Anglo-Dutch colossus Royal Dutch Shell, the fourth largest oil company in the world, will move its headquarters to London, and his tax residence in Great Britain as part of a broader simplification of the corporate structure. A great blow for The Hague which, thanks to particularly favorable rates and calculations of the tax base and corporate rules that strengthen large shareholders, manages to attract profits from companies to be taxed for over 100 billion euros. Almost 5 of these billions come from Italy. No wonder the Dutch government said it was “Unpleasantly surprised” from the announcement. Vice versa the minister of the English government Kwasi Kwarteng underlined the “a sign of confidence in the British economy “,

According to Shell, the simplification of the structure should ensure that the company can operate more quickly and flexibly ”. The company will continue to “also have a presence in the Netherlands”, e “A number of jobs will move to the UK”. Consistent with the choice of the move, the term “Dutch” (Dutch) it will disappear from the company name.

Read Also Historic decision of a Dutch court, the Paris agreements also bind oil companies. Shell will have to reduce emissions by 45% by 2030

A Dutch court last May Shell condemned since its development strategies would not be consistent with the greenhouse gas emissions containment objective outlined in Paris Agreements. First time the agreement was found to be directly binding on a company and not just on governments. The oil company appealed the sentence. The leaders of the group deny that the transfer will take some consequence on the interlocution open with Dutch justice on the definition of more sustainable strategies. The company is also under pressure from the moves of the activist fund managed by Dan Loeb which asks the company to split in two by separating the activities in fossil fuels (oil and gas) from those in renewable sources in order to continue to attract investors who use sustainability criteria.