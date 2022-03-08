“Shelter indoors for two days, barred windows and iodine.” Draft in pdf

Italy too reacts to the atomic threat and is preparing to formalize the new National Plan for the management of radiological emergencies and nuclear. The government draft was released, with advice in the event of an environmental disaster due to the war in Ukraine. Measure of “shelter indoors”, with the indication to the population to “remain in homes, with doors and windows closed and the ventilation or air conditioning systems off, for short periods of time, with a maximum limit reasonably set at two days”. it is read.

What to do against radiation

But also «iodoprophylaxis», monitoring of personal contamination, control of the production chain – with definition of any restrictions on the marketing of agri-food products – and limitation on the import of goods and foodstuffs. This is foreseen by the draft of the new National Plan for the management of radiological and nuclear emergencies.

According to the Plan, “the optimal period of stable iodine administration is less than 24 hours before and up to two hours after the expected start of exposure. It is still reasonable to administer stable iodine up to eight hours after the estimated onset of exposure. It should be noted that administering stable iodine after 24 hours after exposure can cause more harm than good (by prolonging the biological half-life of radioactive iodine that has already accumulated in the thyroid). The measure of iodoprophylaxis is therefore foreseen for the age groups 0-17 years, 18-40 years and for pregnant and breastfeeding women. The Minister of Health may decide to activate the procedures for the distribution of stable iodine in the areas concerned “.

Three stages

The draft of the new National Plan for the management of radiological and nuclear emergencies, signed by the head of the Civil Protection, Fabrizio Curcio, consists of 3 phases, considered on the basis of the evolution of the accident scenario considered. It is also calibrated on various types of accidents with differences between a plant located within 200 km of national borders and one beyond that distance or for an accident in non-European territory. In the last of the three phases, defined as “transition”, the remedial and remediation actions of the contaminated territories are started, as well as the management of the contaminated materials produced during the emergency.

