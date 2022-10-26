Shelter organizes a surprise party for a 15-year-old dog that they haven’t adopted yet; she loves her a lot

Crazy it’s a sweet 15 year old dog that recently celebrated his birthday big time Usually, her birthdays come and go without much fuss at the animal shelter where she is cared for, but for her, the staff at the Humane Society of Spartanburg I wanted to do something very special so that the senior can never forget it.

“I was wearing a birthday hat and a ruffled necklaceand all the staff got together and sang to him,” said Angel Coxthe director of operations of Spartanburg Humane Societyin the middle Dodo. “He ate a sweet potato pie and he loved it! The company that made the cake brought you a happy birthday banner for his office door,” he added.

Loco’s guest list included many of his favorite humans, but the other dogs in the shelter were not allowed at his birthday party. “She’s picky about her people,” Angel explained. “When she loves you, she really loves you. But the people she doesn’t like, she hates. And she he doesn’t like other dogs not at all,” he added.

Facebook: Spartanburg Humane Society

Although no other dogs were part of the festivities, everyone enjoyed the birthday of the spicy little nugget that everyone has known and loved for over two years. It must be said that crazy arrived at the refuge in 2020 due to one medical problems that developed in progress, but nowadays it has become the face of Spartanburg Humane Society.

Facebook: Spartanburg Humane Society

she even has its own space to be away from the other rescue puppies, and the people he’d rather not be with. “We moved her to an office that she is more comfortable with,” Angel explained. “She has 3-4 dog beds and she sleeps in all of them,” he added. But throughout his time at the shelter, Loco has dealt with various health issues.

Facebook: Spartanburg Humane Society

“When she arrived, she was 13 years old, heartworm, thyroid and hip problems, so she was not a great candidate for adoption because she came with many health problems, and her care would be expensive for most people,” Angel explained. But now, Loco has shown that she is a true fighter.

Facebook: Spartanburg Humane Society

Nevertheless, tested negative for heartworm, get vaccinated regularlyY take thyroid medication, which help you stay healthy. Although she is a bit older than many of the shelter’s resident dogs, Loco is in good health and it remains more alive than ever.

Facebook: Spartanburg Humane Society

With his new job title, “office dog,” he’s not looking for a new home, but that doesn’t mean living a typical life in a shelter. Angel said his courage is the reason he is one of the most memorable dogs they have ever owned. Here’s to many more birthdays, Loco! Congratulations!