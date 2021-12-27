Shenhe, rerun of Ganyu and Zhongli and the new Enkanomiya area – Nerd4.life

With a live broadcast on Twitch, miHoYo presented the news coming with the expected Update 2.4 by Genshin Impact. The update will, among other things, introduce Shenhe and Yun Jin as playable characters, the new area Enkanomiya and will see the return of the banners of Zhongli, Xiao and Ganyu.

Genshin Impact update 2.4 is titled “Fleeting Colors in Flight“and will be available starting Wednesday 5 January 2022. Between one novelty and another, as usual miHoYo has provided a new series of promotional codes thanks to which you can get 300 Primogems for free and more.

As expected, Shenhe and Yun Jin will be the two new playable characters version 2.4 of the action RPG. Both hail from Liyue and fight using polearms. In addition, they will be among the protagonists of a new Archon Quest which will see the return of the Jade Chamber.

Yun Jin is a 4-star character who takes advantage of the Geo element. With the Elemental Skill he executes a circular slash that deals damage from this element. By holding down the dedicated button, Yun Jin will delay the execution of the move, activating a shield, and then perform a charged blow, therefore more powerful. The Elemental Burst, on the other hand, deals Geo AoE damage and activates the “Flying Cloud Flag Formation” buff for the whole team. When an ally lands a normal attack, they will gain a damage bonus based on Yun Jin’s defense stat. The buff lasts 12 seconds and can be activated a limited number of times.

Shenhe instead he is a 5-star character who takes advantage of the Cryo element. With his Elemental Skill he dashes forward dealing elemental damage to all enemies in his path, or he executes a circular Cryo AoE attack if you hold down the dedicated button, dealing more damage but at the cost of a longer cooldown. Shenhe’s Elemental Skill activates the “Icy Quill” buff which for a limited time increases the damage of any Cryo element attacks made by the party based on Shenhe’s attack stat. Elemental Burst is an AoE Cryo attack that creates a kind of spiritual field for 12 seconds, decreasing enemies’ physical and ice defense and dealing damage over time.

Shenhe and Yun Jin will arrive during the first phase of the life cycle of Update 2.4, along with the rerun of Xiao banner. In the second phase, instead, there will be the Zhongli and Ganyu reruns. Also in this case the mechanics of the Pity are shared among the active banners. This is great news for anyone who hasn’t gotten these characters in the past or wants to upgrade their constellations.

One of the most important news coming in January is Enkanomiya, a new area located in the Inazuma region and more specifically in the abyss under the island of Watatsumi. It is an immense system of underground caves, full of mystery and the ruins of an ancient civilization. Initially, the area is shrouded in darkness, but as players progress through the exploration, they will be able to activate special devices to illuminate it. It will also be possible to alternate the “day” and “night” phases at will. There will obviously be a series of environmental puzzles to solve, as well as new enemies to face, including new variants of the “Vishap” and “Herald”.

Genshin Impact Update 2.4 will introduce a number of enhancements to the Spiral Abyss interface, with clearer progress information, as well as the crafting and structure-building menus in the Serenitea Pot. In addition, a new option will be added that allows you to modify the elements in the radial menu as desired.

The main event of Genshin Impact Update 2.4 is the new edition of the Lantern Rite, dedicated to the Liyue festival of the same name and inspired by the Chinese New Year. The event will take place in stages with various side activities, including small puzzles to solve, timed challenges and a giant boss, and there are Primogem, materials, resources and a Crown of Insight up for grabs. Not only that, by completing the event you can also get one of Liyue’s 4-star characters for free, including new entry Yun Jin. The other upcoming events are “Study in Potions”, with special combat challenges, “Eight Locales over Mountain and Seas”, in which we will hunt Tanuki in Inazuma and finally “Windtrace”, with hide and seek themed challenges.

They were also revealed two new skins of Keqing and Ningguang, with the second that will be available free of charge during the life cycle of update 2.4.

As mentioned at the beginning, Genshin Impact’s new “Fleeting Colors in Flight” update will be available starting from January 5, 2022 and its life cycle is expected to end around February 15. In the meantime, you still have time to get Arataki Itto and Gorou, introduced in Update 2.3.