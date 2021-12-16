Shenmue 3 for free, is the first gift of the winter sales – Nerd4.life

Shenmue 3 by Ys Net is the new free game ofEpic Games Store. In this case, however, it is not the usual Thursday game, but the first of a series of daily gifts that will accompany us throughout the holiday period and which serve to generate interest in the store’s sales.

To redeem the gift, you just have to go to the Shenmue III page and click on the button to get it for free.

Shenmue III will remain downloadable for the next 24 hours, when it will be replaced by a new title, which is also mysterious. Unfortunately, no clues have been provided to locate it.

We read the official description of the game:

Play as Ryo Hazuki, an 18-year-old Japanese martial artist determined to avenge his father’s death.

In this third installment of the epic Shenmue saga, Ryo tries to solve the mystery behind the Mirror of the Phoenix, an artifact sought after by his father’s killer. His journey will lead him to immerse himself in the maze of rural China, teeming with activity and surrounded by beautiful landscapes.

Ryo’s adventure will take him to mountain towns and villages where he can perfect his training, compete in gambling and arcades, and take part-time jobs as he investigates who knows the truth about the Mirror of the Phoenix.