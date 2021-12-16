Shenmue 3 for free on the Epic Games Store, a new game as a gift every day

As expected, Epic Games Store launches the free Christmas games initiative starting on December 16 with Shenmue 3, the last episode of the Yu Suzuki saga, now available for free download for 24 hours only.

Play as Ryo Hazuki, an 18-year-old Japanese martial artist determined to avenge his father’s death. In this third installment of the epic Shenmue saga, Ryo tries to solve the mystery behind the Mirror of the Phoenix, an artifact sought after by his father’s killer. His journey will lead him to immerse himself in the maze of rural China, teeming with activity and surrounded by beautiful landscapes.

You can download Shenmue 3 for free from the Epic Games Store, you have 24 hours to add it to your library, once redeemed, the game will be yours forever and you can use it without content or time limitations of any kind.

Remember that every day at 5pm Epic Games Store will give away a new game available until the same time of the next day, the initiative will go on until December 30th and according to a previous leak, the free game of December 25th will be particularly interesting, defined as the best of the free games as a gift for Christmas. And we can’t wait to find out!