Sheriff-Inter 0-0 | LIVE

03/11/2021

34 ‘ATHANASIADIS PARA OVER DZEKO

Super flying control of Dzeko’s chest who finds himself face to face with the Sheriff’s goalkeeper, very good at opposing with the body.

28 ‘DOUBLE SAVE ON LAUTARO

Cristiano opposes Lautaro twice in the small area on the development of another corner, which is a danger from Dimarco.

18 ‘HEAD SHOT OUT OF DZEKO

Inter close to scoring: Dimarco’s corner and Dzeko headed from a good position sends wide.

7 ‘LAUTARO MISSES THE WINNING DEVIATION

Great combination of Inter with Dzeko who unmarks Vidal, assist in the center for Lautaro who does not find the ball.

START THE MATCH

Everything is ready in Tiraspol for Sheriff-Inter!

THE TABLE

SHERIFF TIRASPOL (4-2-3-1): 30 Athanasiadis; 13 Costanza, 2 Arboleda, 55 Dulanto, 15 Cristiano; 31 Thill, 21 Addo; 9 Traore, 22 Kolovos, 10 Castaneda; 17 Yakhshiboev.

Available: 1 Celeadnic, 33 Pascenco, 6 Radeljic, 8 Belousov, 16 Julien, 19 Cojocari, 77 Bruno, 98 Cojocaru.

Trainer: Vernydub.

INTER (3-5-2): 1 Handanovic; 37 Skriniar, 6 De Vrij, 95 Sticks; 36 Darmian, 23 Barella, 77 Brozovic, 22 Vidal, 32 Dimarco; 9 Dzeko, 10 Lautaro.

Available: 97 Radu, 2 Dumfries, 5 Gagliardini, 7 Sanchez, 8 Vecino, 11 Kolarov, 12 Sensi, 13 Ranocchia, 14 Perisic, 19 Correa, 20 Calhanoglu, 33 D’Ambrosio.

Trainer: Simone Inzaghi.

Ammonites: Addo (S)

Referee: Felix Zwayer (GER).

Assistants: Rafael Foltyn and Marco Achmüller (GER).

Fourth Man: Sven Jablonski (GER).

VAR: Marco Fritz (GER).

VAR assistants: Harm Osmers (GER).

AUSILIO: “THE BEST INTER WILL BE NEEDED”

Interviewed in the pre-match by Sky Sport, the sporting director of Inter Piero Ausilio commented on the match: “We expect a difficult match like all Champions League matches. The Sheriff has shown that he deserves the position he has, he needs the best Inter to bring home a positive result “.

GROUP D: THE REAL BEATS THE SHAKHTAR

In the match of 18:45 Real Madrid, thanks to a brace from Benzema, defeated Shakhtar 2-1. Now Real Madrid are at 9 points after 4 days, Shakhtar remain at 1.

THE SITUATION IN THE GROUP

The Nerazzurri present themselves to the challenge after the success in the Champions League against the Moldovan team: 3-1 at San Siro. The situation of the Group, after the first three days, sees Sheriff and Real Madrid with 6 points, ahead of Inter with 4, last position for Shakhtar with 1 point.

Inter will take the field in Tiraspol already knowing the result of Real Madrid-Shakhtar Donetsk, scheduled at the Bernabeu on Wednesday at 18:45.

Inter’s journey in the Champions League began with the defeat against Real and the draw in Kiev with Shakhtar, before the victory at San Siro. The Sheriff started the group in a surprising way, beating first Shakhtar and then Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

SHERIFF-INTER ON TV: WHERE TO SEE IT

Sheriff Tiraspol-Inter will be broadcast live on Sky Sports (satellite number 252) e Sky Sport one (number 201 of the satellite and 472 and 482 digital terrestrial).

It will also be possible to follow the game in live streaming with Sky Go on PCs, notebooks and smartphones and tablets. Match online also on Now TV.

On Infinity the possibility of following it through the dedicated app or on mediasetplay.mediaset.it.

REFEREE AND DISCIPLINARY SITUATION

