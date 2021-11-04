Sheriff-Inter, CM’s report cards: Brozovic irreplaceable, what a joy this Vidal | First page

Sheriff 1-3 Inter, the report cards

INTER

Handanovic 6:

A couple of school interventions and the goal conceded, on which he can do nothing.

Skriniar 7: Castaneda is among the most sparkling of his but does not create too many problems. Not completely satisfied, he goes into the opponent’s area and closes the accounts in tap-in, collecting the rejection of the opposing goalkeeper.

de Vrij 6.5: He sets and defends with great order. With his head, he forces Athanasiadis to save by instinct, but the rejected ends up on Skriniar’s feet for the Nerazzurri’s double.

(From the 40 ‘st Frog: sv)

Sticks 6.5: He does not show the ball to Traore and offers his support during the construction phase.

Darmian 6: He does not suffer any forays and goes close to scoring with a right from inside the penalty area. At the end of the first half Inzaghi leaves him at rest for the derby.

(From the 1st st Dumfries 6: He enters with a good leg and is very careful on the defense. Still too shy when he could gain meters ball and chain.

Stretcher 6.5: The photo of his match will remain the dive to disappear from the trajectory of Brozovic’s shot-goal. He had understood everything in advance, as often happens to him. In the middle of the field is the usual hammer.

Brozovic 7.5: The negotiation for the renewal is not a problem, for several games, by now, he takes the field and dictates the law. Unlock the match with a play of heart, instinct and quality. Irreplaceable.

Vidal 7: Retrieve an infinity of balls and finally show its qualities in full. This Vidal can become untouchable for Inzaghi.

Dimarco 6: All the set balls he shoots are threats that rain into the opponent’s area. Also good in the defensive phase.

(From the 19 ‘st. Perisic 6: Enter immediately with a good leg and with the application

Dzeko 5.5: A stone’s throw from the goal line, even if in a slightly off-center position, he fails the header on the corner kicked very well by Dimarco. He performs in a great aerial control, but the timely exit of the goalkeeper denies him the goal. In the shade for the rest of the match.

(From the 37 ‘st Correa: sv)

Lautaro 6: The Sheriff compacts and tightens the shirts, so the Argentine tries the solution from a distance and hits a large post with his right foot. Try to talk to your mates, but it stings little.

(From 37 ‘Sanchez 7: Enter and immediately find the goal with a nice right. Lives a great moment of form)

Inzaghi 7: Against the Sheriff it was a final and he wins it without ever questioning the result.

SHERIFF

Athanasiadis 6: Timely out on Dzeko. Not guilty of the three Nerazzurri goals

Fernando C 5.5: Never a progression or a noteworthy initiative. And back there it is not flawless.

Arboleda 5: With little malice and conviction. Brozovic’s shot passes under his legs before slipping into the net.

Dulanto 5: He trembles many times. Give Sanchez the ball for the momentary 3-0.

Christian 5.5: Bulwark to protect his own goal, in the first half he distinguished himself for a couple of decisive interventions. In the second half he also drops a lot.

Thill 5.5: The man of the highest quality of the Sheriff, but he manages to stay short in the game.

Addo 5.5: Often late, he suffers a lot in the middle.

Traore 5.5: Invisible throughout the match, he finds the goal at the last minute with a nice header.

Kolosov 5.5: On the first leg he managed to create some problems with a lot of movement, this time you can’t see it.

(From the 28 ‘st Bruno: sv)

Castaneda 6: The best of his, try the conclusion and some impromptu play. But he is alone.

Jakhshibaev 5.5: Various without construct.

(From the 37 ‘st Julien: sv)

Yuriy Vernydub 5: The Sheriff does not create any danger for Inter.