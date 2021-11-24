Sports

Sheriff Tiraspol – Real Madrid: 0-3 Champions 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
0 20 6 minutes read

  • Match ends, FC Sheriff Tiraspol 0, Real Madrid 3.22:50

  • 90 ‘+ 3’

    Second Half ends, FC Sheriff Tiraspol 0, Real Madrid 3.22:50

  • 90 ‘+ 2’

    Shot rejected. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) header from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez with a cross.22:49

  • 90 ‘+ 1’

    Shot saved. Momo Yansane (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Edmund Addo.22:49

  • 90 ‘

    Antonio Blanco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.22:47

  • 90 ‘

    Foul by Boban Nikolov (FC Sheriff Tiraspol).22:47

  • 89 ‘

    Failed attempt. Eder Militão (Real Madrid) header from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior with a cross following a corner kick.22:47

  • 89 ‘

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Georgios Athanasiadis.22:48

  • 89 ‘

    Shot saved. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.22:47

  • 87 ‘

    Shot saved. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the crossbar. Assisted by Karim Benzema with a headed pass.22:46

  • 84 ‘

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Antonio Blanco replaces Casemiro.22:41

  • 84 ‘

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Rodrygo.22:41

  • 84 ‘

    Failed attempt. Boban Nikolov (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.22:45

  • 83 ‘

    Hand ball by Eder Militão (Real Madrid).22:48

  • 81 ‘

    Shot saved. Sébastien Thill (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the center of the goal.22:38

  • 81 ‘

    Substitution, FC Sheriff Tiraspol. Maxim Cojocaru replaces Adama Traoré because of an injury.22:42

  • 80 ‘

    Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).22:37

  • 80 ‘

    Danilo Arboleda Hurtado (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:37

  • 76 ‘

    Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:32

  • 76 ‘

    Foul by Momo Yansane (FC Sheriff Tiraspol).22:33

  • 74 ‘

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Gustavo Dulanto.22:32

  • 73 ‘

    Shot rejected. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos.22:40

  • 72 ‘

    Shot rejected. Marcelo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.22:33

  • 68 ‘

    Shot saved. Keston Julien (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.22:27

  • 68 ‘

    Cristiano (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) hits the left post with a header from the center of the box. Assisted by Sébastien Thill.22:29

  • 68 ‘

    Shot saved. Adama Traoré (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.22:28

  • 65 ‘

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Sébastien Thill.22:25

  • 64 ‘

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Nacho replaces David Alaba because of an injury.22:37

  • 64 ‘

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Daniel Carvajal.22:23

  • 63 ‘

    Failed attempt. Gustavo Dulanto (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) header from very close range is just a bit high. Assisted by Sébastien Thill with a cross following a corner kick.22:22

  • 62 ‘

    Corner, FC Sheriff Tiraspol. Conceded by Casemiro.22:25

  • 62 ‘

    Foul by David Alaba (Real Madrid).22:19

  • 62 ‘

    Boban Nikolov (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick on the right wing.22:18

  • 61 ‘

    Hand ball by Marcelo (Real Madrid).22:21

  • 60 ‘

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Marcelo replaces Ferland Mendy.22:17

  • 60 ‘

    Failed attempt. Adama Traoré (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sébastien Thill.22:34

  • 60 ‘

    Substitution, FC Sheriff Tiraspol. Momo Yansane replaces Frank Andersson Castañeda Velez.22:20

  • 60 ‘

    Substitution, FC Sheriff Tiraspol. Boban Nikolov replaces Dimitris Kolovos.22:16

  • 59 ‘

    Substitution, FC Sheriff Tiraspol. Keston Julien replaces Bruno.22:16

  • 57 ‘

    Shot saved. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Karim Benzema.22:33

  • 55 ‘

    Goals! FC Sheriff Tiraspol 0, Real Madrid 3. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ferland Mendy.22:12

  • 54 ‘

    Failed attempt. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Luka Modric.22:19

  • 54 ‘

    Offside. Sébastien Thill tries a through ball, but Frank Andersson Castañeda Velez is caught offside.22:11

  • 53 ‘

    Hand ball by Adama Traoré (FC Sheriff Tiraspol).22:09

  • 52 ‘

    Foul by Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid).22:08

  • 52 ‘

    Fernando Costanza (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick in his own half.22:08

  • 50 ‘

    Failed attempt. Fernando Costanza (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.22:06

  • 48 ‘

    Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).22:05

  • 48 ‘

    Sébastien Thill (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick on the left wing.22:05

  • 46 ‘

    Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.22:03

  • 46 ‘

    Foul by Frank Andersson Castañeda Velez (FC Sheriff Tiraspol).22:03

  • Second Half begins FC Sheriff Tiraspol 0, Real Madrid 2.22:02

  • 45 ‘+ 2’

    First Half ends, FC Sheriff Tiraspol 0, Real Madrid 2.21:47

  • 45 ‘+ 1’

    Goals! FC Sheriff Tiraspol 0, Real Madrid 2. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rodrygo.21:47

  • 45 ‘

    Shot rejected. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.21:46

  • 44 ‘

    Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.21:43

  • 44 ‘

    Foul by Cristiano (FC Sheriff Tiraspol).21:43

  • 41 ‘

    Failed attempt. Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.21:52

  • 40 ‘

    Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).21:40

  • 40 ‘

    Edmund Addo (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick in his own half.21:40

  • 38 ‘

    Failed attempt. Sébastien Thill (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Frank Andersson Castañeda Velez.21:38

  • 35 ‘

    Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.21:34

  • 35 ‘

    Foul by Cristiano (FC Sheriff Tiraspol).21:34

  • 34 ‘

    Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).21:34

  • 34 ‘

    Dimitris Kolovos (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick in his own half.21:34

  • 32 ‘

    Shot saved. Sébastien Thill (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Edmund Addo.21:32

  • 30 ‘

    Goals! FC Sheriff Tiraspol 0, Real Madrid 1. David Alaba (Real Madrid) converts the free kick with a left footed shot to the crossbar.21:31

  • 28 ‘

    Fernando Costanza (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.21:28

  • 28 ‘

    Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.21:28

  • 28 ‘

    Foul by Fernando Costanza (FC Sheriff Tiraspol).21:28

  • 26 ‘

    Offside. Sébastien Thill tries a through ball, but Gustavo Dulanto is caught offside.21:26

  • 25 ‘

    Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).21:25

  • 25 ‘

    Frank Andersson Castañeda Velez (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick in the attacking half.21:25

  • 23 ‘

    Failed attempt. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) header from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Rodrygo from a corner.21:24

  • 23 ‘

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Gustavo Dulanto.21:34

  • 19 ‘

    Eder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.21:18

  • 19 ‘

    Foul by Adama Traoré (FC Sheriff Tiraspol).21:18

  • 18 ‘

    Shot saved. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.21:18

  • 16 ‘

    Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).21:16

  • 16 ‘

    Fernando Costanza (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick on the left wing.21:16

  • 16 ‘

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Edmund Addo.21:15

  • 14 ‘

    Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.21:14

  • 14 ‘

    Foul by Frank Andersson Castañeda Velez (FC Sheriff Tiraspol).21:14

  • 14 ‘

    Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.21:14

  • 14 ‘

    Foul by Bruno (FC Sheriff Tiraspol).21:14

  • 13 ‘

    Corner, FC Sheriff Tiraspol. Conceded by Eder Militão.21:15

  • 12 ‘

    Corner, FC Sheriff Tiraspol. Conceded by Ferland Mendy.21:15

  • 12 ‘

    Failed attempt. Danilo Arboleda Hurtado (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) header from the center of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sébastien Thill with a cross from a set piece situation.21:12

  • 11 ‘

    Foul by David Alaba (Real Madrid).21:11

  • 11 ‘

    Adama Traoré (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick on the left wing.21:11

  • 10 ‘

    Offside. Toni Kroos tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.21:38

  • 10 ‘

    Shot saved. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.21:10

  • 8 ‘

    Shot rejected. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the small box.21:26

  • 3 ‘

    Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.22:01

  • 3 ‘

    Foul by Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid).21:03

  • 3 ‘

    Bruno (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick on the right wing.21:03

  • 2′

    Foul by Sébastien Thill (FC Sheriff Tiraspol).21:01

  • 2′

    Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.21:01

  • First half begins.21:00

  • The line-ups have been announced and the players are warming up20:57

  • Where the game is played:

    Stadium: Bolshaya Sportivnaya Arena
    City: Tiraspol
    Capacity: 13460 spectators20:57

    • Source link

    Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
    0 20 6 minutes read
    Photo of Kim Lee

    Kim Lee

    Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

    Related Articles

    “Super salary? I’m at the top and …”

    2 weeks ago

    Masters 1000 Paris Bercy: Final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev

    3 weeks ago

    Paolo Banchero, how was his Duke debut

    2 weeks ago

    Atalanta restarts: fitness, calendar, infirmary, more men

    5 days ago

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Back to top button