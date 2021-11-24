Sheriff Tiraspol – Real Madrid: 0-3 Champions 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

Match ends, FC Sheriff Tiraspol 0, Real Madrid 3.22:50

90 ‘+ 3’ Second Half ends, FC Sheriff Tiraspol 0, Real Madrid 3.22:50

90 ‘+ 2’ Shot rejected. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) header from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez with a cross.22:49

90 ‘+ 1’ Shot saved. Momo Yansane (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Edmund Addo.22:49

90 ‘ Antonio Blanco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.22:47

90 ‘ Foul by Boban Nikolov (FC Sheriff Tiraspol).22:47

89 ‘ Failed attempt. Eder Militão (Real Madrid) header from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior with a cross following a corner kick.22:47

89 ‘ Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Georgios Athanasiadis.22:48

89 ‘ Shot saved. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.22:47

87 ‘ Shot saved. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the crossbar. Assisted by Karim Benzema with a headed pass.22:46

84 ‘ Substitution, Real Madrid. Antonio Blanco replaces Casemiro.22:41

84 ‘ Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Rodrygo.22:41

84 ‘ Failed attempt. Boban Nikolov (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.22:45

83 ‘ Hand ball by Eder Militão (Real Madrid).22:48

81 ‘ Shot saved. Sébastien Thill (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the center of the goal.22:38

81 ‘ Substitution, FC Sheriff Tiraspol. Maxim Cojocaru replaces Adama Traoré because of an injury.22:42

80 ‘ Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).22:37

80 ‘ Danilo Arboleda Hurtado (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:37

76 ‘ Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:32

76 ‘ Foul by Momo Yansane (FC Sheriff Tiraspol).22:33

74 ‘ Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Gustavo Dulanto.22:32

73 ‘ Shot rejected. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos.22:40

72 ‘ Shot rejected. Marcelo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.22:33

68 ‘ Shot saved. Keston Julien (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.22:27

68 ‘ Cristiano (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) hits the left post with a header from the center of the box. Assisted by Sébastien Thill.22:29

68 ‘ Shot saved. Adama Traoré (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.22:28

65 ‘ Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Sébastien Thill.22:25

64 ‘ Substitution, Real Madrid. Nacho replaces David Alaba because of an injury.22:37

64 ‘ Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Daniel Carvajal.22:23

63 ‘ Failed attempt. Gustavo Dulanto (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) header from very close range is just a bit high. Assisted by Sébastien Thill with a cross following a corner kick.22:22

62 ‘ Corner, FC Sheriff Tiraspol. Conceded by Casemiro.22:25

62 ‘ Foul by David Alaba (Real Madrid).22:19

62 ‘ Boban Nikolov (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick on the right wing.22:18

61 ‘ Hand ball by Marcelo (Real Madrid).22:21

60 ‘ Substitution, Real Madrid. Marcelo replaces Ferland Mendy.22:17

60 ‘ Failed attempt. Adama Traoré (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sébastien Thill.22:34

60 ‘ Substitution, FC Sheriff Tiraspol. Momo Yansane replaces Frank Andersson Castañeda Velez.22:20

60 ‘ Substitution, FC Sheriff Tiraspol. Boban Nikolov replaces Dimitris Kolovos.22:16

59 ‘ Substitution, FC Sheriff Tiraspol. Keston Julien replaces Bruno.22:16

57 ‘ Shot saved. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Karim Benzema.22:33

55 ‘ Goals! FC Sheriff Tiraspol 0, Real Madrid 3. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ferland Mendy.22:12

54 ‘ Failed attempt. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Luka Modric.22:19

54 ‘ Offside. Sébastien Thill tries a through ball, but Frank Andersson Castañeda Velez is caught offside.22:11

53 ‘ Hand ball by Adama Traoré (FC Sheriff Tiraspol).22:09

52 ‘ Foul by Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid).22:08

52 ‘ Fernando Costanza (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick in his own half.22:08

50 ‘ Failed attempt. Fernando Costanza (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.22:06

48 ‘ Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).22:05

48 ‘ Sébastien Thill (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick on the left wing.22:05

46 ‘ Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.22:03

46 ‘ Foul by Frank Andersson Castañeda Velez (FC Sheriff Tiraspol).22:03

Second Half begins FC Sheriff Tiraspol 0, Real Madrid 2.22:02

45 ‘+ 2’ First Half ends, FC Sheriff Tiraspol 0, Real Madrid 2.21:47

45 ‘+ 1’ Goals! FC Sheriff Tiraspol 0, Real Madrid 2. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rodrygo.21:47

45 ‘ Shot rejected. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.21:46

44 ‘ Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.21:43

44 ‘ Foul by Cristiano (FC Sheriff Tiraspol).21:43

41 ‘ Failed attempt. Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.21:52

40 ‘ Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).21:40

40 ‘ Edmund Addo (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick in his own half.21:40

38 ‘ Failed attempt. Sébastien Thill (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Frank Andersson Castañeda Velez.21:38

35 ‘ Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.21:34

35 ‘ Foul by Cristiano (FC Sheriff Tiraspol).21:34

34 ‘ Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).21:34

34 ‘ Dimitris Kolovos (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick in his own half.21:34

32 ‘ Shot saved. Sébastien Thill (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Edmund Addo.21:32

30 ‘ Goals! FC Sheriff Tiraspol 0, Real Madrid 1. David Alaba (Real Madrid) converts the free kick with a left footed shot to the crossbar.21:31

28 ‘ Fernando Costanza (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.21:28

28 ‘ Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.21:28

28 ‘ Foul by Fernando Costanza (FC Sheriff Tiraspol).21:28

26 ‘ Offside. Sébastien Thill tries a through ball, but Gustavo Dulanto is caught offside.21:26

25 ‘ Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).21:25

25 ‘ Frank Andersson Castañeda Velez (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick in the attacking half.21:25

23 ‘ Failed attempt. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) header from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Rodrygo from a corner.21:24

23 ‘ Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Gustavo Dulanto.21:34

19 ‘ Eder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.21:18

19 ‘ Foul by Adama Traoré (FC Sheriff Tiraspol).21:18

18 ‘ Shot saved. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.21:18

16 ‘ Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).21:16

16 ‘ Fernando Costanza (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick on the left wing.21:16

16 ‘ Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Edmund Addo.21:15

14 ‘ Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.21:14

14 ‘ Foul by Frank Andersson Castañeda Velez (FC Sheriff Tiraspol).21:14

14 ‘ Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.21:14

14 ‘ Foul by Bruno (FC Sheriff Tiraspol).21:14

13 ‘ Corner, FC Sheriff Tiraspol. Conceded by Eder Militão.21:15

12 ‘ Corner, FC Sheriff Tiraspol. Conceded by Ferland Mendy.21:15

12 ‘ Failed attempt. Danilo Arboleda Hurtado (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) header from the center of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sébastien Thill with a cross from a set piece situation.21:12

11 ‘ Foul by David Alaba (Real Madrid).21:11

11 ‘ Adama Traoré (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick on the left wing.21:11

10 ‘ Offside. Toni Kroos tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.21:38

10 ‘ Shot saved. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.21:10

8 ‘ Shot rejected. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the small box.21:26

3 ‘ Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.22:01

3 ‘ Foul by Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid).21:03

3 ‘ Bruno (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick on the right wing.21:03

2′ Foul by Sébastien Thill (FC Sheriff Tiraspol).21:01

2′ Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.21:01

First half begins.21:00

The line-ups have been announced and the players are warming up20:57