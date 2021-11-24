Sheriff Tiraspol – Real Madrid: 0-3 Champions 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match
Match ends, FC Sheriff Tiraspol 0, Real Madrid 3.22:50
Second Half ends, FC Sheriff Tiraspol 0, Real Madrid 3.22:50
Shot rejected. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) header from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez with a cross.22:49
Shot saved. Momo Yansane (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Edmund Addo.22:49
Antonio Blanco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.22:47
Foul by Boban Nikolov (FC Sheriff Tiraspol).22:47
Failed attempt. Eder Militão (Real Madrid) header from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior with a cross following a corner kick.22:47
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Georgios Athanasiadis.22:48
Shot saved. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.22:47
Shot saved. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the crossbar. Assisted by Karim Benzema with a headed pass.22:46
Substitution, Real Madrid. Antonio Blanco replaces Casemiro.22:41
Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Rodrygo.22:41
Failed attempt. Boban Nikolov (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.22:45
Hand ball by Eder Militão (Real Madrid).22:48
Shot saved. Sébastien Thill (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the center of the goal.22:38
Substitution, FC Sheriff Tiraspol. Maxim Cojocaru replaces Adama Traoré because of an injury.22:42
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).22:37
Danilo Arboleda Hurtado (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:37
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:32
Foul by Momo Yansane (FC Sheriff Tiraspol).22:33
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Gustavo Dulanto.22:32
Shot rejected. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos.22:40
Shot rejected. Marcelo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.22:33
Shot saved. Keston Julien (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.22:27
Cristiano (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) hits the left post with a header from the center of the box. Assisted by Sébastien Thill.22:29
Shot saved. Adama Traoré (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.22:28
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Sébastien Thill.22:25
Substitution, Real Madrid. Nacho replaces David Alaba because of an injury.22:37
Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Daniel Carvajal.22:23
Failed attempt. Gustavo Dulanto (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) header from very close range is just a bit high. Assisted by Sébastien Thill with a cross following a corner kick.22:22
Corner, FC Sheriff Tiraspol. Conceded by Casemiro.22:25
Foul by David Alaba (Real Madrid).22:19
Boban Nikolov (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick on the right wing.22:18
Hand ball by Marcelo (Real Madrid).22:21
Substitution, Real Madrid. Marcelo replaces Ferland Mendy.22:17
Failed attempt. Adama Traoré (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sébastien Thill.22:34
Substitution, FC Sheriff Tiraspol. Momo Yansane replaces Frank Andersson Castañeda Velez.22:20
Substitution, FC Sheriff Tiraspol. Boban Nikolov replaces Dimitris Kolovos.22:16
Substitution, FC Sheriff Tiraspol. Keston Julien replaces Bruno.22:16
Shot saved. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Karim Benzema.22:33
Goals! FC Sheriff Tiraspol 0, Real Madrid 3. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ferland Mendy.22:12
Failed attempt. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Luka Modric.22:19
Offside. Sébastien Thill tries a through ball, but Frank Andersson Castañeda Velez is caught offside.22:11
Hand ball by Adama Traoré (FC Sheriff Tiraspol).22:09
Foul by Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid).22:08
Fernando Costanza (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick in his own half.22:08
Failed attempt. Fernando Costanza (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.22:06
Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).22:05
Sébastien Thill (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick on the left wing.22:05
Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.22:03
Foul by Frank Andersson Castañeda Velez (FC Sheriff Tiraspol).22:03
Second Half begins FC Sheriff Tiraspol 0, Real Madrid 2.22:02
First Half ends, FC Sheriff Tiraspol 0, Real Madrid 2.21:47
Goals! FC Sheriff Tiraspol 0, Real Madrid 2. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rodrygo.21:47
Shot rejected. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.21:46
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.21:43
Foul by Cristiano (FC Sheriff Tiraspol).21:43
Failed attempt. Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.21:52
Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).21:40
Edmund Addo (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick in his own half.21:40
Failed attempt. Sébastien Thill (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Frank Andersson Castañeda Velez.21:38
Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.21:34
Foul by Cristiano (FC Sheriff Tiraspol).21:34
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).21:34
Dimitris Kolovos (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick in his own half.21:34
Shot saved. Sébastien Thill (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Edmund Addo.21:32
Goals! FC Sheriff Tiraspol 0, Real Madrid 1. David Alaba (Real Madrid) converts the free kick with a left footed shot to the crossbar.21:31
Fernando Costanza (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.21:28
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.21:28
Foul by Fernando Costanza (FC Sheriff Tiraspol).21:28
Offside. Sébastien Thill tries a through ball, but Gustavo Dulanto is caught offside.21:26
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).21:25
Frank Andersson Castañeda Velez (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick in the attacking half.21:25
Failed attempt. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) header from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Rodrygo from a corner.21:24
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Gustavo Dulanto.21:34
Eder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.21:18
Foul by Adama Traoré (FC Sheriff Tiraspol).21:18
Shot saved. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.21:18
Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).21:16
Fernando Costanza (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick on the left wing.21:16
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Edmund Addo.21:15
Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.21:14
Foul by Frank Andersson Castañeda Velez (FC Sheriff Tiraspol).21:14
Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.21:14
Foul by Bruno (FC Sheriff Tiraspol).21:14
Corner, FC Sheriff Tiraspol. Conceded by Eder Militão.21:15
Corner, FC Sheriff Tiraspol. Conceded by Ferland Mendy.21:15
Failed attempt. Danilo Arboleda Hurtado (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) header from the center of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sébastien Thill with a cross from a set piece situation.21:12
Foul by David Alaba (Real Madrid).21:11
Adama Traoré (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick on the left wing.21:11
Offside. Toni Kroos tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.21:38
Shot saved. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.21:10
Shot rejected. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the small box.21:26
Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.22:01
Foul by Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid).21:03
Bruno (FC Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick on the right wing.21:03
Foul by Sébastien Thill (FC Sheriff Tiraspol).21:01
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.21:01
First half begins.21:00
The line-ups have been announced and the players are warming up20:57
Where the game is played:
Stadium: Bolshaya Sportivnaya Arena
City: Tiraspol
Capacity: 13460 spectators20:57