Sheriff’s DT joins the Ukrainian army and will fight Russian troops

The conflict Come in Ukraine and Russia continues to give much to talk about, since various sports characters have joined this war. We first saw the Klitshko brothersformer boxers, join the Ukrainian troops and now it was the turn of Yuriy Vernydub, Sheriff’s Technician who resigned to fight for his country.

For many the Sheriff may not be a well-known or powerful team, but a few months ago, on September 28, 2021, they went to Spain and you they won by 1-2 to Real Madrid in Champions League, a fact that put them on the map of world football.

Sheriff’s technician will go to war against Russia

According to international media, Yuriy Vernydub He she left recently to Ukraine for fight russian troopsrumor that many said was not true until a photo went viral.

On social media is appreciated at Former Sheriff’s Technician dressed in a ukrainian army uniformpostcard that confirms what he said a few days ago after his team was eliminated from the Europa League: “If you need my help, I will always be there.”

Behind this Gustavo Dulanto, player of the Sheriff, confirmed all the rumors with the following words on social networks: “May God protect my DT Yuri who left for Ukraine”where he also shared the aforementioned photo.

May God protect my DT Yury who left for the Ukraine… ???????? – Gustavo Dulanto Sanguinetti (@GDulanto) February 28, 2022

East man have 56 years old, has been technician for more than 10 years and among the clubs he has led are the Zorya Luhansk, Shakhtyor Soligorsk and the already mentioned Sheriff Tiraspol.

The conflict Come in Russia and Ukraine could see one light at the end of the roador, it is said that both sides they would already be in talks to put peace to war, where even Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea, would act as an intermediary with Vladimir Putin.

