Sherlock Holmes 3: Robert Downey Jr. may be ready to return as Sir Arthur’s detective Conan Doyle

Robert Downey Jr. is an actor who in the last decade has increased his fame exponentially. This phenomenon is obviously due to the public success that some of the characters he has played have enjoyed in recent years. In particular, Downey Jr. has won millions of fans thanks to the characters of Tony Stark / Iron man And Sherlock Holmes. It seems to result from some rumors that the American actor is about to return to take on the role of the second in what would be the third film of a trilogy started in 2009. To give rise to these rumors were some videos posted on his social profiles .

Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law in Sherlock Holmes

Since the first film, released in 2009, the couple Robert Downey Jr. – Jude Law she seemed to be very close. So much so that it was re-proposed a few years later in the same roles. Obviously the first plays the absolute protagonist, the most brilliant and at the same time bizarre investigator of cinema and literature, Sherlock Holmes, while the second his aide and companion in adventure, the Dr. Watson. Both films, directed by Guy Ritchie, had the task of bringing to the big screen a more dynamic and action version of the character born from the mind of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, succeeding in an excellent way.

Many appreciated the new imprint given to the adventures of Sherlock and they feel they need a third chapter that can close a cycle started by the first film and not yet concluded by the second.

Sherlock Holmes 3: Robert Downey Jr. prepares

Who has seen the two films directed by Guy Ritchie he knows that the adventures of Sherlock Holmes have been told, seasoning everything with action and frenetic dynamism. In fact, there are many scenes in which the protagonist uses his skills in martial arts and as many are the scenes in which shootings and chases are seen. Having assumed all this, it is impossible not to assume that the actor of Iron man he is not already preparing to return in a third chapter after seeing the latest videos posted on his social profiles. In one video in particular, Robert Downey Jr. he films himself taking martial arts lessons from an instructor. It could certainly be a video showing the actor in the act of spending his free time cultivating his hobby, as it could definitely be a clue to the start of the project behind. Sherlock Holmes 3.

Of course, nothing has yet been confirmed and what has been said above is the result of scattered rumors and clues. We obviously await official rumors.