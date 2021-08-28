Sherlock Holmes 3, updates on the film

Sherlock Holmes 3 is the thriller film in production. The first two films – Sherlock Holmes of 2007 and

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows of 2011 – proposed the emblem of the ironic and shrewd detective, who squabbles with his colleague Watson, in line with the line of characters created in 1887 by the writer Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

Sherlock Holmes 3, the plot of the film

As emerged from some rumors, the plot should revolve around the relationship between Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson. Jude Law – who played Watson in previous films – said in an interview: “We hope to carry the story forward. As always, the main thing about plots is their co-dependence. We will examine this aspect, as it has been a long time since we last saw them [i due personaggi, n.d.r.] and we’ll play on the fact that they haven’t appeared for a long time. “

Robert Downey Jr also confirmed that he wants to make the Sherlock series as exciting and trendy as Marvel’s. During one of the interviews at the Fast Company Innovative Festival in October 2020, Downey said: “We believe there are no mysterious works anywhere right now, and I think Conan Doyle is the definitive voice so far. So, in my opinion, why make a third film if you can’t branch out as needed? ”His wife, Susan Downey reiterated,“ We ​​believe there is the potential to expand it further. We want to see what’s happening in the television environment, what Warner Media is starting to build, with HBO and HBO Max. ”

To get more details on the plot, you can rely on the words released by the director Dexter Fletcher – replacing Guy Ritchie – on Celebrity Catch Up Podcast: “They’re both [i protagonisti, n.d.r.] struggling with the same dilemma, the same one that we all (have): how do you bring together large groups of people to create something and then move them around the world? And what do you do with the actors who are at the center of a love scene? It’s complicated. “In an early interview, he said Sherlock Holmes 3 would be different from the previous two films in the series. Robert Downey Jr. said in an interview that” the team wants Sherlock Holmes 3 to be the best movie of all. times and everyone has high expectations of the script. “In reality there is less chance that Professor James Moriarty will return: at the end of the second film, Sherlock should have eliminated Moriarty, and once again be killed in the same accident and then reappear in the Watson’s office, but that didn’t happen.

Sherlock Holmes 3, the cast of the film

The film will be distributed by Warner Bros, and the 2019 announcement of a release scheduled for December 22, 2021 now seems obsolete. Fletcher joked: “It’s currently kind of a movie sitting on the back burner, until it becomes clear where the world is and what’s going to happen.” The screenplay was entrusted to Drew Pearce, later replaced by Justin Haythe and James Coyne. In July 2019, the film received a $ 20.9 million tax break from the California Film Commission, against an expected production budget of $ 107.8 million. In April 2016, Robert Downey Jr. announced that the script was ready and that filming would start in the fall of the same year.

The script was then joined by Chris Brancato, who co-created the TV series Narcos and Godfather of Harlem. The cast will be present Robert Downey Junior And Jude Law in the two main roles, with Jade Harris who will play Professor James Moriarty, Eddie Marsan Inspector Lestrade, while Kelly Reilly will be Mary Morstan and Sebastian Moran will play the role of Paul Anderson.

Sherlock Holmes, streaming and on demand

The first two films, Sherlock Holmes(2007) and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) are available in streaming on Infinity (that of 2007) and Netflix (that of 2011). They are on-demand on Google Play, iTunes, Chili, Rakuten, Microsoft Store, Tim Vision, Amazon Prime Video.

