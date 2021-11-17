Sherlock Holmes – A game of shadows: plot, cast and curiosities of the film with Robert Downey Jr. on Italia 1

The first evening of Italia1 on Sunday 14 November 2021 continues the saga dedicated to the most famous and loved private detective in the world. The film Sherlock Holmes – A Game of Shadows airs on the channel Mediaset starting at about 21:20 when the character played by the star returns Robert Downey Jr. in the company of the trusty Dr. Watson played once again by Jude Law to solve another intricate case always near the iconic 221B Baker Street. The complete plot and the cast of the film aired tonight on Italia1.

Sherlock Holmes – A Game of Shadows: the cast and the curiosities of the film

Sherlock Holmes – A Game of Shadows (from the original language title of Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows) is a 2011 film directed by Guy Ritchie, a famous British director who had already dealt with the first chapter of this saga in 2009 with the sole title of Sherlock Holmes.

The screenplay for this second chapter is largely inspired by a short story written by the Scottish author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and entitled The latest adventure.

The iconic character played by Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr. is back on Italian screens.

alongside Dr. Watson again played by the other appreciated actor Jude Law. Other interpreters of the film include Noomi Rapace, Jared Harris, Stephen Fry, Paul Anderson And Kelly Reilly.

Sherlock Holmes – A Game of Shadows: the plot of the movie

Sherlock Holmes will try to understand more of the strained relations between Germany and France which around 1891 were experiencing a complicated moment in their history characterized by dubious attentions, with some blaming the anarchists while others blaming the nationalists.

The detective, however, does not have this idea and expresses to the trusted Watson, close to the wedding, that according to him there would be behind Professor James Moriarty. The two will have to foil the twisted plans of the professor between a bachelorette party and a celebration for the wedding of the friend who will have no hesitation in accepting the last mission.