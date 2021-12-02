Sherlock Holmes brings back the real murders of Jack the Ripper

Sherlock Holmes is the film that will air tonight at 20.59 on 20 Mediaset. Directed by Guy Ritchie and starring Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law, Sherlock Holmes is a reinterpretation of the famous private detective born from the pen of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle has become a symbol of skill and intelligence.

Sherlock Holmes, the plot

At the end of the nineteenth century the investigator Sherlock Holmes (Robert Downey Jr.), along with his trusted assistant Watson (Jude Law) is on the trail of a killer responsible for the death of five girls used as a human sacrifice in black magic rites. Thanks to the insight of the investigator, Lord Blackwood (Mark Strong) is captured and arrested. It seems the perfect conclusion to a very delicate investigation and when three years later Sherlock Holmes receives the news that Blackwood is about to be hanged, he is surprised to find that as a last wish the man has asked to meet him. This is how the condemned man warns Sherlock Holmes of three other deaths that are about to appear on the horizon and that will make the world fall into an era of darkness. Sherlock Holmes lets him talk and assists when Blackwood is killed. Too bad that, a few days later, the man’s tomb is found empty and panic begins to spread through the city. Sherlock Holmes is thus forced to investigate, while his life undergoes further complications: on the one hand the news that Watson is about to marry his beloved Mary (Kelly Reilly), on the other the return to the scene of Irene Adler (Rachel McAdams), a criminal for whom the investigator has strong feelings.

References to the victims of Jack the Ripper

The Sherlock Holmes from Guy Ritchie is one of the many adaptations that Arthur Conan Doyle’s work has received on the small and large screen. As in the case of the television series starring Benedict Cumberbatch, this too Sherlock Holmes shuffles the cards a bit and makes inventions and changes in what are the original stories dedicated to the brilliant investigator. For example, as the website of theInternet Movie Data Base the five murders of five women that Lord Blackwood makes at the beginning of the film are a clear reference to the victims of the killer Jack the Ripper, a reference that has no basis in the literary work of Arthur Conan Doyle, but which nevertheless helps to build the atmosphere of the film, with its cold tones and the chromatic choice that always tends towards gray and blue.

Jack the Ripper was a serial killer active between August and November 1888 BC White Chapel, a poor neighborhood in London. As reported British, the serial killer is officially guilty of the deaths of five prostitutes. The first victim was Mary Ann Nichols, a homeless man who, according to The History Press, he didn’t even have the money to pay for a room. Her body was found in a pool of blood around four in the morning: the woman had her throat cut and a deep incision in the abdomen. The second victim was Annie Chapman, who after a more or less normal adolescence came closer and closer to alcohol, to the point of being excluded from her own family. One of the last times she was seen alive was on September 5, 1888, as she argued with another woman about the possibility of having soup. His body was then found lifeless in the street, even his abdomen incised, without the killer having left a trace of his passage. Then there was Elizabeth Stride, who was forced into prostitution after the death of her husband: she was followed by Catherine Eddowes and Mary Jane Kelly. All the bodies of the five women were found in the street, also victims of horrible mutilations. Although there have been other murders attributable to Jack the Ripper, only these five victims have been recognized as the actual prey of the killer, whose identity remains shrouded in mystery to this day. And just like it happened with Sherlock Holmes also the personality of Jack the Ripper has often been at the center of many cinematographic transpositions: one of the best known is The true story of Jack the Ripper, that sees Johnny Depp in the role of the investigator called to shed light on the death of prostitutes.