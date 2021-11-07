“Sherlock Holmes”: cast, plot and trailer

A memorable interpretation of Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law as Sherlock Holmes and Watson Sherlock Holmes Credit: © Warner Bros. Entertainment

Directed by Guy Ritchie, lo Sherlock Holmes interpreted by Robert Downey Jr. arrived in Italian cinemas in 2009, it is by far one of the funniest in recent years. Paired with Jude Law, perfect shoulder of the detective in the role of a Watson who manages to balance the irreverent and irritating attitude of Holmes, the eccentric Robert Downey Jr. manages to wrest more than a smile from the viewer thanks to his interpretation. While not completely faithful to the original story, the film is packed with action and suspense that have made it a fun product suitable for a wider audience. There are also in the cast Mark Strong And Rachel McAdams in the role of the villain on duty and the femme fatale who makes Sherlock lose his mind. During filming in London Robert Downey Jr., during a fight scene that saw him as an accomplice to Robert Maillet, was punched in the face by the latter resulting in a wound that required six stitches.

The Trailer

The Cast

Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law, Rachel McAdams, Mark Strong, Kelly Reilly, Eddie Marsan, James Fox, Hans Matheson, Geraldine James, William Houston, William Hope, Bronagh Gallagher, Robert Maillet, Robert Stone, David Garrick, James A. Stephens, Terry Taplin

The plot

Sherlock Holmes has built a reputation for his ability to unravel even the most complex mysteries. With the help of the trusty Doctor Watson, the detective is second to none in hunting down criminals of all kinds. But a different threat is gathering in London from all that Holmes has faced so far: when a ruthless murderer of young women, Lord Blackwood, is sentenced to death, he warns the investigator that death has no power in him and that will return from beyond. A few days after the hanging, his tomb is found destroyed from the inside.