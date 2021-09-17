Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One is not the first prequel to the Conan Doyle saga

Announced in May 2020, Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One is the latest chapter of an almost twenty-year videoloduco brand that has explored one of the most important yellow fiction series in the history of literature, the one curated by ukraine Frogwares.

Above all though Chapter One represents a sort of variation on the theme and almost an opportunity to rebrend the series.

The game is coming November 16 (here the news), and promises to represent a sort of level-up for the saga and the refinement of an open-world investigative model based on the previous game of the Ukrainian studio, the controversial but full of love The Sinking City.

Sherlock Holmes-Chapter One

Beyond its gaming potential however, Chapter One is especially interesting for his brave and original plot. After staging games from plots born of their creativity but still easily inserted into the Holmesian canon (Sherlock himself has the appearance of that of Basil Rathbone, apart from that of the last few episodes, more similar to Robert Downey Jr.’s qziouello), now Frogawares tries the prequel route with a game that puts us in the shoes of a Sherlock just twenty years old grappling with an investigation on the Mediterranean island of Cordona.

It is a narrative ploy that allows developers to propose a different hero, more pop and perhaps even more action than in the past, in order to find new loyal audiences.

However, such an operation is also interesting from another point of view: that of the Sherlockian literary canon.

Sherlock Holmes: a literary portrait

The Holmes series is one of the founding operations of modern publishing: from 1887 to 1927, the Baker Street investigator appeared in 56 short stories and 4 long novels which in fact founded the canons of contemporary deductive thriller, taking and perfecting Edgar Allan Poe’s Detective Dupin.

Sherlock Holmes-The Awakening of the Gods (2007)

In the stories, mostly told from Assistant Watson’s point of view, Holmes is a middle-aged man with sociopathic attitudes and a marked genius, able to solve his cases in a more than brilliant way and at the same time to challenge his opponents even with the use of force. Its impact on literature was extraordinary, giving the coordinates for a whole tradition of literary detectives and cops, most notably Agatha Christie’s, and even for a superhero like Batman, a man of strength but also of ingenuity.

As stated above, until the last few episodes of Frogwares Sherlock almost slavishly followed this model, thanks to its profound literary and cinematographic dignity. Playing one of the “canonical” Sherlock Holmes was one way revive the works of Conan Doyle and the interpretations of Rathbone and Downey Jr. in a gamified setting able to transport certain atmospheres into a new medium. However, adopting a figure already so overexposed from a media point of view inevitably leads to stagnation. So here’s the basic idea: let’s see what Holmes was like when he was young, let’s do him twenty years old and more inclined to action, we intercept a new kind of audience.

It works on paper, and it will work on play as well, because Frogwares rode the idea of ​​a beautifully designed “dark hero” character with a lot of potential.

However, here we come to a twist: Frogwares is not the first to have this idea.

Pyramid of Fear, Sherlock’s made-in-Spielberg origin story

The story of the “alternative Sherlock Holmes” to the canon of Conan Doyle, from the actualized ones like those of Moffat and Gatiss to the melancholy and elderly Mr. Holmes with Ian McKellen, is long and interesting, and among these stands out one that starts more or less from the same commercial purposes as Chapter One. This is the Pyramid of Fear, a 1985 film Amblin (production company of Steven Spielberg) directed by Barry Levinson (Rain Man) which told a sort of “origin story” of Holmes, but suitable for children.

Pyramid of Fear (1985)

Young Sherlock Holmes (this is the original title) imagined an alternative dimension in which Holmes and Watson knew each other as teenagers in a London orphanage and here they found themselves having to shed light on a series of bloody events linked to an obscure Egyptian rite. An interesting, beautiful, engaging film in its structure and narrative (the screenplay was by Chris Columbus, Mom’s father, I lost the plane and the first two Harry Potter), but above all by the beautiful dark, almost horror subtexts, unpublished in a film “for children”.

With the due differences in target and methods of storytelling / entertainment, the operation is almost the same: adapt an extraordinarily popular brand to a young audience. Times change, modalities change, but the need is the same, that is narrating the beginning of a great popular story in a contemporary way to convey a legacy.

For sure, the new Sherlock Holmes of Frogwares will give a great boost to the detective’s brand, especially the videogame one. Maybe, some curious enthusiast could get to deepen the prequel / origin story chapter and go to recover Pyramid of Fear (still a great piece of cinema for kids today).

Above all, however, the hope is that it will lead many players to pick up again the complete work of Conan Doyle, and to immerse yourself in stories such as A Study in Red or the splendid Il Mastino dei Baskerville.