“Sherlock Holmes-Game of Shadows”, if Guy Ritchie’s second film is even better than the first – Libero Quotidiano

Giorgio Carbone Born in Tortona (Al) on 19 December 1941. Graduated in law in Pavia. Journalist since 1971. For 45 years married to actress Ida Meda. Two sons. Film critic (titular) for “La Notte” from 1971 to 1995. For “Libero” from 2000 to today. Author of three dictionaries: Dictionary of films (1978 to 1990); All films (from 1991 to 1999); Dictionary of TV (1993). Go to the blog





SHERLOCK HOLMES-GAME OF SHADOWS

Sky Cinema Action, 9pm. With Robert Downey jr, Jude Law and Jared Harris. Directed by Guy Ritchie. Great Britain production 2010. Duration: 2 hours and 5 minutes

THE PLOT

Sherlock Holmes and his loyal Watson chase across Europe the terrible Professor Moriarty who is now hatching plans even more diabolical than usual: even making world war break out (the setting is the usual Sherlockian, end of the 19th century). In reality Watson is quite distracted by the sentimental situation (he got married, much to Holmes’ annoyance). When Sherlock arrives in Moriarty he is alone and in Switzerland. The showdown between the two eternal enemies is at the Reichenbach Falls, with the fateful seven jumps. Fearing that he will get the worst of it, the detective decides to sacrifice himself by dragging Moriarty into the abyss with him. But then does he really immolate himself? The broken Watson commemorates him, but then doubt assails him.

WHY SEE IT

Because the second Holmes movie starring Downey jr and directed by Ritchie is even better than the first. After all, the jump from the Reichenbach has always worked great. On the big and small screen.