Sherlock Holmes Shadow Game / On Italia 1 the film with Robert Downey Jr

Sherlock Holmes Game of Shadows, Italy 1 film directed by Guy Ritchie

‘Sherlock Holmes – A Game of Shadows‘will be the prime time of Italy 1 on the evening of today, November 14, 2021, starting at 9.30 pm, a more fun than yellow film, absurd in many respects, ideal for a prime time in line with the character played here, in his own way, as he knows, Robert Downey Jr. Susan Downey, Dan Lin, Joel Silver, Lionel Wigram, are the producers who, in 2011, created the project wanted by the Silver Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures film houses: ‘Sherlock Holmes Game of Shadows (Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows)’, a film that has no claim to seriousness, on the other hand the protagonist is an actor always over the top, therefore an almost quixotic adventure in a “British” key, bringing the screenwriters an ‘Indiana Jones’ style Sherlock Holmes, then not very thoughtful, on the big screen.

So imagine Iron Man without armor, but so boastful, especially with poor Watson, and enjoy this film directed by Guy Ritchie, the director, not surprisingly, of ‘Lock & Stock – Unleashed fools (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels) ‘, of the first film of this mini saga,’ Sherlock Holmes ‘, of’ King Arthur – The Power of the Sword (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword). On the other hand, Ritchie is British, so he has Sheakspeare or Monty Pytons inside him, no middle ground.

Sherlock Holmes A game of shadows, the plot of the film

Let us dwell on plot from Sherlock Holmes A Game of Shadows. Irene Adler, Sherlock Holmes’ ideal love and enemy, at the end of the 19th century finds herself robbed of a package by the investigator with whom she loves to play, provoke, seduce, distract.

Europe is at the center of attacks and moments of fire and blood, and it would seem that behind there is a specific plan that Holmes himself, together with the faithful Watson, will have to thwart and everything is concentrated, as always, in London, the navel of that world. Between England, France, Germany and a whole Europe where spies and traitors compete for power, Holmes will solve this case too, with elementary class.

Video, the trailer for the movie “Sherlock Holmes Game of Shadows”

