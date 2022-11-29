Entertainment

“Sherlock Holmes, the musical adventure” to discover with France Bleu Paris

London, 1910. The news hits the headlines: the Aztec statue of the god Tlaloc, jewel of the great national museum, has been stolen! The famous private detective sherlock holmes is in charge of the investigation, accompanied by his faithful sidekick the doctor watson. But here is a young detective, emma jones, also finds herself on the trail of the crime. Seduced by his talents and his determination, Sherlock then offers him to team up, to the great displeasure of Dr. Watson. The case will take them far beyond a simple theft.

The appointment : a great adventure tinged with mysteries, strange intrigues and unexpected conspiracies! To solve this puzzle, our heroes will have to travel the world, unlock the secrets of the Indies, discover the rites of Mexico or inquire in the heart of Ireland! Will they be able to find the statue and catch the culprits? The answers promise some great surprises!

Written and directed by the Safa brothers and choreographed by Jonathan Nudes, this show reappropriates the enigmatic Holmes and immerses him in distant atmospheres of his native England. It is to be discovered from February 18 until March 4, 2023 at the 13th art, place d’Italie in Paris! You can already reserve your seats
