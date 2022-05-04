Sherlyn humiliates Belinda; This is how the actress mocked Nodal’s ex-fiancée | VIDEO

Social networks exploded with the new Sherlyn’s videowho he mocked” in the most iconic way Belinda by recreating one of his most emblematic and remembered phrases of all time; As if that were not enough, the actress also characterized herself and did her hair as Christian Nodal’s ex-fiancée and the resemblance left all fans stunned and they did not hesitate to express their support for both celebrities, who have conquered the Mexican public since they were children.

Through his Instagram account, Sherlyn appeared with a yellow look identical to the one Belinda used for the video of “Love at first sight”, where she also wears an impact manicure, heavy makeup and two high ponytails to show off her blonde hair. While the 36-year-old singer also holds one of the microphones of “Your face sounds to me” she looks directly at the camera and exaggerates the green-eyed gestures.

“The truth is, I don’t see her competition, she’s totally different from me. She, for example, doesn’t impose fashion, she’s a girl, well, she’s an actress, but she’s not a singer, nor does she impose fashion,” Sherlyn repeats in one of the TikTok audio; however, what caught the attention of the fans is that with his performance “humiliated” Belinda by exaggerating the gestures of his face.

For her part, to accompany her video, the actress wrote “How not to love her” and even tagged the protagonist of “Welcome to Eden”, who has not reacted to the publication so far. Despite this, Sherlyn aroused the laughter of Marisol González and Maribel Guardia, who even commented “I adore you”.

Why did Sherlyn imitate Beli?

This nod to Belinda comes from the last broadcast of “Your face sounds to me”, where the contestant took the stage to perform “Amor at first sight”, a song by the singer with Lalo Ebratt and Los Ángeles Azules.

Of course, Sherlyn Not only did she captivate everyone with her singing talent and beauty, but she also appeared with a look identical to that of the ex-fiancée of Christian Nodal wearing a long-sleeved yellow top, short, multi-colored leggings, as well as a pair of black heels. Even, for the characterization, the singer wore the two tails of the Spanish’s hair.

The interpretation received good reviews on social networks, including that of the belifans, who applauded the recognition of their idol and the contestant’s talent. Below you can see how Sherlyn conquered the program.

KEEP READING

Romance at the door? Belinda and ‘The Professor’ from ‘Money Heist’ appear very close together in Spain | VIDEO

Belinda Schüll sends a powerful message to her daughter, a hint for Nodal?: “Nothing stops us”

Christian Nodal announces the premiere of the song “Vivo en el 6” one more song for the broken heart!