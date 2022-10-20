Sheryl Crow, the documentary, reviews the life of the artist as a feminist icon

5- New Orleans was the location chosen by the singer to record her second album. Nervous that she had to surpass or at least equal the impact of her debut album, she realized that Bill Bottrell did not want to follow the path that she wanted to mark. Alone and overwhelmed, the first thing she did was stop reading the reviews and comments from the industry that claimed she hadn’t really done anything on her first job, just show up at the studio to record when they asked her to. Second, call her manager. The third thing, hiring Trina Shoemake, “isn’t that she was good at being a girl. It’s just that she was good”, as a sound engineer. The press did not take long to relate them sentimentally. And the fourth, to start composing, playing and producing what was another musical hit. This time she took her own name as her title. “If she had been a man they would have compared her to Prince, who by the way adored her,” Greg Phillinganes, music producer and partner of the singer on the tour of the singer, would say years later. Bad. Never before has a woman created an album, from scratch, taking responsibility for every step of the process.

6.- When The Rolling Stones called her to perform with them in Miami, she kept her boss position. She had to take a shot of tequila before going on stage with her satanic majesties, but she wasn’t swooned by her singer’s charisma. According to Keith Richards: “He knew how to play Mick Jagger very well. He was powerful and she couldn’t take any of his nonsense. A very authentic girl.”

Sheryl Crow with Mick Jagger in their first performance together. KMzur

7.- She did not step back when she was banned by the Walmart chain for her song Love Is a Good Thing, whose letter says: Watch out sister, watch out brother /Watch our children while they kill each other/ With a gun they bought at Walmart discount stores (take care of your sister/ take care of your brother/ take care of our kids as they kill each other/ with a gun they bought at Walmart discount stores). It is estimated that 400,000 sales were lost due to this ban. Crow then realized that “music was important, but telling the truth much more. You just had to learn that some people weren’t going to like it.”