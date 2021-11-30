She’s a movie star, but do you know what the actress graduated from?

She’s a movie star, but do you know what the beloved actress graduated from? Not everyone knows, let’s find out together!

Born in 1981, Natalie Portman is an actress, director and film producer. She was a little girl when she started studying dance. Enter the world of entertainment by starting to work as a model. The first leading role was offered to her in 1994, in the film Leon.

Thanks to this film, the actress is immediately noticed and begins to work on other projects. The films in which he appears in this period are Heat – The challenge, where he plays with Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, Everyone says I Love You And Mars Attacks !. However, in the summer, he is committed to not giving up school and university. Well, precisely in this regard, do you know what she graduated in?

Beloved actress, star of several films: do you know what she graduated from?

Natalie Portman started acting when she was very young. Her showbiz debut comes as a model, but in 1994 she was offered her first starring role in the film Leon.

Thanks to this commitment, she is immediately noticed and is offered other roles. The actress was very young at the time, and for this reason, she always worked hard during the summer, to avoid that her passion for acting would affect her passion for studying. Do you know what her studies were and what she graduated from?

Natalie for almost three years no longer appeared in any films, deciding to fully devote herself to study and theater. Once school is over, enrolled at Harvard University to study psychology and acting at Stagedoor Manor Performing Arts Camp. Shortly after graduation, she reentered the world of cinema playing Queen Amidala in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. The success is immense, so much so that, again in the same year, in 1999, he gets the leading role in My lovely enemy. Since that time, Natalie Portman has never stopped and today she is loved and appreciated all over the world.