She’s a vegetarian and refuses to fight her daughter’s lice: “They’re living creatures”

It was the woman’s neighbor from Australia who wrote to the site nine.com.au asking for help. According to what she said in the letter published by the indicated medium, the minor with lice in her hair is her daughter’s best friend.

“My seven-year-old daughter is best friends with a girl next door whose family is vegetarian. Ok. We respect her choices and we even prepare special meals for little River when she comes to play. My problem is that recently this lovely girl was in our house and she was scratching profusely… and I found out she was infested with lice”, begins the angry mother.

“To my surprise, this woman said that she not only knew about her daughter’s condition but refused to do anything about it. That’s why vegetarians don’t kill any living thing. My neighbor told me that she was practicing getting lice and nits out in the garden where they got a chance to survive. My jaw hit the ground,” he added.

“What to do now? I don’t want to separate the children, but ‘combing them in the garden’ won’t do.”

Alexandra Carlton, a Sydney journalist who received the message, was stunned by the dilemma, and described the vegetarian mother as a “self-righteous fool”.

He also suggested the mother ask the girls to play “hairdressers” to remove the lice. Another option was to prevent juveniles from gathering, at least until the lice infestation was treated.

Why do lice appear and how can they be treated?

Lice are parasites that infest the human scalp and feed on blood. They appear due to close contact with an infected person or objects in contact with lice, such as combs, hats, pillows, etc.

To treat them, you can use anti-lice products, comb wet hair with a special comb, wash clothes and items in hot water, vacuum the affected areas, close Notify contacts, do regular checkups, avoid sharing personal belongings, and teach preventive measures. Measures in the school environment. If home remedies do not work, it is recommended to consult a health professional.